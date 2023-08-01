Home How To IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more in the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 18:55 IST
Ind vs WI
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match. (AP)
Ind vs WI
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match. (AP)

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: The series is now a lot more interesting after West Indies defeated India in the 2nd ODI and opened up the series for a thrilling finale today, August 1, in the third and final ODI. After a dominating performance in the 1st match, the men in blue fell short to the batting unit of West Indies. But today, they get another chance to redeem themselves, while the hosts would also be hoping for the same. With such high pressure, any player can shine and any one of them can crumble. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

In the last game, team India, led by Hardik Pandya, could only post 181 runs before being bowled out. The highest scorer for the side was Ishan Kishan with 55 runs. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd had a field day picking up 3 wickets each. Shardul Thakur put up a tough fight, picking up three wickets, but the performance of Shai Hope and Keacy Carty made sure that the Caribbean team reached their goal.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will begin today, August 1. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Trinidad and Tobago.

With an average score of 217 runs, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy tends to help pacers. The ball swings well in the early overs, but the pitch settles in well during the middle overs, making it better to connect the shots. In the late overs, the problem worsens as reverse swing comes easier on the pitch.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, KL Yadav

WI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope (C/WK), A Athanaze, G Motie, Y Cariah, DC Drakes, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur can be crucial players today.

WI: Shai Hope, Keacy Carty, and G Motie have the potential to display match-winning performance today.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 18:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets