IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: The series is now a lot more interesting after West Indies defeated India in the 2nd ODI and opened up the series for a thrilling finale today, August 1, in the third and final ODI. After a dominating performance in the 1st match, the men in blue fell short to the batting unit of West Indies. But today, they get another chance to redeem themselves, while the hosts would also be hoping for the same. With such high pressure, any player can shine and any one of them can crumble. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

In the last game, team India, led by Hardik Pandya, could only post 181 runs before being bowled out. The highest scorer for the side was Ishan Kishan with 55 runs. Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd had a field day picking up 3 wickets each. Shardul Thakur put up a tough fight, picking up three wickets, but the performance of Shai Hope and Keacy Carty made sure that the Caribbean team reached their goal.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will begin today, August 1. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Trinidad and Tobago.

With an average score of 217 runs, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy tends to help pacers. The ball swings well in the early overs, but the pitch settles in well during the middle overs, making it better to connect the shots. In the late overs, the problem worsens as reverse swing comes easier on the pitch.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, KL Yadav

WI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope (C/WK), A Athanaze, G Motie, Y Cariah, DC Drakes, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur can be crucial players today.

WI: Shai Hope, Keacy Carty, and G Motie have the potential to display match-winning performance today.