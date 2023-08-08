IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Team India will enter the match tonight, August 8, against West Indies, with a possibility of losing the T20 series if they fail to win. The visitors have lost both matches in this series so far and now must win the remaining three games and they have to do so by winning them against all odds. On the other hand, West Indies have lost both the Test and the ODI series and will be making efforts to not let the T20 series go away. With the situation turning critical, any player can shine and any one of them can crumble. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

Some experts have expressed concerns over the balance of the current playing 11 of India, suggesting things need to change. In the 2nd T20 match, apart from Tilak Varma, who scored a 50, no other batsman could add even 30 runs to the tally. Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal performed well with the ball, but it wasn't enough. Comparatively, West Indies witnessed good knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer and all-around bowling performance.

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will take place today, August 8. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM IST. The game will be played at the Providence Stadium, in Guyana.

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is batting-friendly and will help the batsmen, especially in the early overs. However, towards the end of the innings, bowlers will get some help in swinging the ball. In the middle overs, spinners might be able to turn the ball as well. The average first innings score on this pitch is 145 for T20 matches, and due to less number of games played here, there is no consensus on how high the score can go.

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), SV Samson, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Alzarri Joseph, AJ Hosein, OC McCoy

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal can play an important role in tonight's game.

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, and Shimron Hetmyer can impress with their performances.