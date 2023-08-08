Home How To IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more in the 3rd T20 between India and West Indies to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 17:11 IST
India vs WI
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match. (ANI Photo) (ICC Twitter)
India vs WI
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your fantasy cricket team for India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match. (ANI Photo) (ICC Twitter)

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Team India will enter the match tonight, August 8, against West Indies, with a possibility of losing the T20 series if they fail to win. The visitors have lost both matches in this series so far and now must win the remaining three games and they have to do so by winning them against all odds. On the other hand, West Indies have lost both the Test and the ODI series and will be making efforts to not let the T20 series go away. With the situation turning critical, any player can shine and any one of them can crumble. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

Some experts have expressed concerns over the balance of the current playing 11 of India, suggesting things need to change. In the 2nd T20 match, apart from Tilak Varma, who scored a 50, no other batsman could add even 30 runs to the tally. Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal performed well with the ball, but it wasn't enough. Comparatively, West Indies witnessed good knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer and all-around bowling performance.

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 match will take place today, August 8. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM IST. The game will be played at the Providence Stadium, in Guyana.

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is batting-friendly and will help the batsmen, especially in the early overs. However, towards the end of the innings, bowlers will get some help in swinging the ball. In the middle overs, spinners might be able to turn the ball as well. The average first innings score on this pitch is 145 for T20 matches, and due to less number of games played here, there is no consensus on how high the score can go.

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Probable playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK), SV Samson, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Alzarri Joseph, AJ Hosein, OC McCoy

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: High-value players

India: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal can play an important role in tonight's game.

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, and Shimron Hetmyer can impress with their performances.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 17:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets