India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final live streaming: Where to watch online

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: India and Australia face yet again and this time it's a big occasion. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final is upon us as two juggernauts of women's cricket go head-to-head to book their place in the final. Australia are one of the most successful sides in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup, winning five of the last six world cups. However, standing between them and seventh successive place in the final is a stalwart Indian team led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final is set to take place today, February 23. Know when, where to watch the Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final online.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final be played?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final will be hosted at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa. The match between India and Australia will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final be played?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final will be broadcast today, February 23, at 6:30 PM IST. IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score Streaming is available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket fans can catch all the action of the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final online on Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports Network channels.

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final: Where to watch online

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup Semi Final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides monthly, 6-month and yearly subscriptions to choose from.

The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.