India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming Today: Watch IND vs NZ Live Telecast Online

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming: The Men in Blue have been in fine form as they breezed past the Kiwis in the 3rd ODI match to wrap up the series 3-0 in their favour. Skipper Rohit Sharma led by example and scored 101 off just 85 balls while Shubham Gill slammed 112. Devon Conway's valiant effort to tip the match in the favour of the Black Caps by scoring a century went in vain as Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and co. kept picking the Kiwi wickets.

The 3-match T20 series is another chance for New Zealand to exact revenge. The 1st T20 Match between India and New Zealand takes place today, January 27.

Where will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

The match will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Jharkhand. IND vs NZ Live will be streamed online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming will be broadcast today, January 27 at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans can catch all the action of the IND vs NZ Live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network channels.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming: How to watch match online

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. However, there is a catch. To stream Disney+ Hotstar, you will need a subscription to the service.

Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar have ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.