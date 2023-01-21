India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score Streaming: When and where to watch this exciting battle

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Check time, and other details.

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand is all set to make the start to your weekend quite exciting! It is a three-match series, where team India are currently leading 1-0. The 2nd ODI is to happen today. In the previous match, it was a close encounter, but India managed to win by 12 runs. On the other hand, team New Zealand will need to win today's match to keep them alive in the ODI series. Hence, it will be exciting to see how this second ODI match between the two teams turns out. If you don't want to miss this match, catch all the live streaming details of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match here.

Where and where will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on January 21 today. The 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place half an hour before at 1:00 PM IST.

Cricket fans can catch all the action-packed matches online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Sports channels on the scheduled date and time. The Disney+ Hotstar app is available on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and even in the web version.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Watch this match online

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live on your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. However, there is a catch. To stream Disney+ Hotstar, you will need a subscription to the service.

Disney+ Hotstar online subscription

Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar has several subscription options. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher-priced plans. Not just quality enhancement, but this subscription will also remove ads.