India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming Today: Watch IND vs NZ Live Telecast Online

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The Men in Blue thrashed the Black Caps in the 2nd ODI by grabbing an 8-wicket win. Indian bowlers were in fine form and they limited the Kiwis to just 108. Rohit Sharma struck a 50-ball half century while Shubham Gill contributed to the win with 40 runs from 53 balls. This match sealed the series win for India who will play the 3rd ODI today.

The 3rd ODI Match between India and New Zealand begins today, January 24.

Where will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

The match will be hosted at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. IND vs NZ Live will be streamed online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming will be broadcast today, January 24 at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans can catch all the action of the IND vs NZ Live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network channels.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch match online

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. However, there is a catch. To stream Disney+ Hotstar, you will need a subscription to the service.

Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar have ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.