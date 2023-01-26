    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it

    Instagram users can now move their avatar to the other side of their Insta profile picture. Here is all you need to know about the Instagram dynamic profile photo.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 11:26 IST
    Know how to use Instagram dynamic profile photo. (Unsplash)

    Instagram users will now be able to add their avatar on the other side of their Insta profile picture. The Meta-owned social networking app has rolled out a dynamic profile photo feature for the same. With the help of the feature, Instagram users will be able to showcase their photos and digital avatar as their profile photo. And the most interesting aspect is, people who will be visiting the profile will be able to flip between the two pictures (your photo and digital avatar).

    Instagram announced the feature on its Twitter account. “New profile pic, who this? Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two," the tweet by the company read. It can be known that, if you have already created your avatar on Facebook, you can use it for Instagram too. While, you also have an option to edit your avatar if you want to. All you need to do for the same is visit your profile at any time by tapping Edit Profile and then click on Edit avatar.

    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Here is how to create and edit your avatar

    Step 1:

    Open Instagram on your smartphone.
    Step 2:

    Click on your profile picture available at the bottom right corner.
    Step 3:

    Click on Edit Profile.
    Step 4:

    Then click on Create your avatar.
    Step 5:

    Next, you will have to click on Get started to choose your avatar's skin tone. You also have an option to personalize your avatar with hairstyles, outfits and more.
    Step 6:

    Lastly, you can click on Done and Save changes to save and create your avatar.

    Recently, Instagram also launched ‘Quiet mode' with an aim to help people focus and to encourage them to set boundaries with friends and followers. Once the Instagram user will enable the Quiet Mode, they will not be receiving any notifications, their profile's activity status will change to ‘In quiet mode' and the app will automatically send an auto-reply when someone will DM the user.

    The Quiet Mode can be customised too. "You can easily customize your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we'll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed. Anyone can use ‘Quiet mode', but we'll prompt teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night," the social media platform said in a blog post.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 11:26 IST
