i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

iPhone users can customize their notifications style with this simple iOS 16 trick to have a better view.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 15:50 IST
iOS 16 tips and tricks: You can change the view of iPhone notifications with this simple trick. (Unsplash)

Having notifications enabled on your phone is crucial to get the latest information at the fastest pace. Whether it is news or important messages from your friend, family, or colleagues, notifications keep you up to date with the latest happenings that you would be interested in. But we can't deny the fact that a deluge of notifications can make it difficult to keep track, let alone respond, to all of them. Well, that is a thing of the past now, thanks to this iOS 16 trick, which allows iPhone users to customize how their notifications should appear.

Whether you are using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or any other iOS 16-supported device, you can make your notifications look exactly how you want them to. Not just that, you can turn app notifications on or off, have notifications play a sound, choose how and where you want app notifications to appear when your device is unlocked, and a lot more. So, if you don't like the way your notifications appear on your iPhone lock screen, here is a simple iOS 16 trick to change its style in a jiffy! Just read on to know.

iOS 16 tips: How to customize notifications on an iPhone

Step 1: First of all, you need to ensure that your iPhone is updated to iOS 16. Now, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Notifications option.

Step 3: Here, it will open up the “Display As” section at the top of the screen.

Step 4: You will need to select the option that you want to opt out from:

  • Count: To view just the number of notifications
  • Stack: To view the notifications grouped into stacks by app.
  • List: To view the notifications in a list. It is similar to the previous style of notification which used to be there prior to iOS 16.

More iPhone notification tricks!

Apart from these, you can also make separate groups for notifications, whether based on an app or some other criteria. Just tap the Notification Grouping under the settings, then choose how you want the notifications grouped on the basis of “automatic” according to organizing criteria within the app, such as by topic or thread “By App” to group all the notifications from the app; and “Off” in case you don't want to group notifications.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 15:50 IST
