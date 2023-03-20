iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Before the arrival of Apple iOS 16, iPhone users had to download third-party apps to remove the background from a photograph. Apps like Photoshop and Canva were required to do any photo-editing task. However, now, if your iPhone is running on iOS 16, you can isolate the subject of a photo — such as a person or a building — from the rest of the photo and then copy or share it. Yes, now you can perform Photoshop-like editing features with your iPhone. That too without much effort!

The latest iPhone feature allows you to separate the background of a photo from the main subject using this magical trick. This feature enables you to save and drag the cutout image as a message on various apps, including iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, and more. All iPhone users, including those with iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and other supported models, can try this trick out. Here is a brief step-by-step guide on how to cut out your subject from a photo using your iPhone courtesy iOS 16.