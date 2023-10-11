Icon
Home How To iOS 17 update brings Live Voicemail to your iPhone! Know how to use the feature

iOS 17 update brings Live Voicemail to your iPhone! Know how to use the feature

If you got the iOS 17 update, know how to make this cool new Live Voicemail feature work on your iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 16:56 IST
Icon
Apple
Check how the iOS 17 live voicemail transcribes messages. (AP)
Apple
Check how the iOS 17 live voicemail transcribes messages. (AP)

Apple recently launched its iOS 17 update for everyone. Now, all eligible iPhone devices can download the update to finally experience the new features it brings. One of the most talked about features is Live Voicemail, which enables users to transcribe the message in the form of text even as the person who has called you is speaking in real-time. Know more about the iOS 17 feature here and how to enable it on your iPhone.

iOS 17 live voicemail feature

According to Apple, Live Voicemail in iOS 17 transcribes voicemails as they're being left, giving you a preview of what your callers are saying so you can decide whether to answer the call. It is a useful feature that can save you from various unnecessary calls such as chatty friends or spam calls.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This new feature had caught the fancy of everyone even before its official launch and now when users are actually using it, they have found it to be as much fun to use as it is beneficial. Do you also want to explore the new iOS 17 update feature? Check out the steps below to enable live voicemail.

How to activate the live voicemail feature

First, make sure that your iPhone software is updated with the new iOS 17 version. Only then you'll be able to use its functionality.

  • Once your iPhone has the iOS 17 update, open the phone's settings.
  • Then tap on “Live Voicemail”.
  • Now, turn on the toggle to activate the feature.

Just three easy steps and you can experience the real-time voice message transcription which will give you full control over whose call you're going to pick.

Note that the Live Voicemail feature will only be available in English in the United States and Canada, excluding Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Also, while the sender is leaving voicemail they will not be able to hear you, and you cannot hear them unless you answer the call.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 16:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon