iOS 17 update brings Live Voicemail to your iPhone! Know how to use the feature

Apple recently launched its iOS 17 update for everyone. Now, all eligible iPhone devices can download the update to finally experience the new features it brings. One of the most talked about features is Live Voicemail, which enables users to transcribe the message in the form of text even as the person who has called you is speaking in real-time. Know more about the iOS 17 feature here and how to enable it on your iPhone.

iOS 17 live voicemail feature

According to Apple, Live Voicemail in iOS 17 transcribes voicemails as they're being left, giving you a preview of what your callers are saying so you can decide whether to answer the call. It is a useful feature that can save you from various unnecessary calls such as chatty friends or spam calls.

This new feature had caught the fancy of everyone even before its official launch and now when users are actually using it, they have found it to be as much fun to use as it is beneficial. Do you also want to explore the new iOS 17 update feature? Check out the steps below to enable live voicemail.

How to activate the live voicemail feature

First, make sure that your iPhone software is updated with the new iOS 17 version. Only then you'll be able to use its functionality.

Once your iPhone has the iOS 17 update, open the phone's settings.

Then tap on “Live Voicemail”.

Now, turn on the toggle to activate the feature.

Just three easy steps and you can experience the real-time voice message transcription which will give you full control over whose call you're going to pick.

Note that the Live Voicemail feature will only be available in English in the United States and Canada, excluding Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Also, while the sender is leaving voicemail they will not be able to hear you, and you cannot hear them unless you answer the call.

