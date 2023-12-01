Icon
Home How To iPhone 15 Live Text: Know how to use this feature to copy and translate text from photos

iPhone 15 Live Text: Know how to use this feature to copy and translate text from photos

The iPhone 15 Live Text feature allows you to translate text directly from the image you have found online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 16:10 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
The iPhone 15 Live Text feature allows you to translate text directly from the image you have found online. (Apple)

Have you ever wished you could effortlessly extract information from photos or videos? Well, now you can. With iPhone 15 Live Text, you can do it easily. This feature not only allows you to copy text from images, but also enables language translation, making calls, and more. To know more about how this feature works, follow the steps below:

Activating Live Text

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone 15

2. Navigate to General and tap on Language & Region.

3. Turn on Live Text to activate this feature for all supported languages.

Using Live Text

1. Open the Camera app or any app like Notes or Reminders with the camera functionality.

2. Point your camera at a photo or image containing text.

3. Tap the Live Text button to recognize and interact with the information.

Making Calls or Sending Emails

1. Open a photo or video, or select an image online on your iPhone 15

2. Tap the Live Text button.

3. Tap on the detected phone number or email address to initiate a call or send an email.

Translating Text

1. Open a photo or video, or select an image online on your iPhone 15.

2. Tap the Live Text button.

3. Choose Translate, tap Continue if prompted, and select the desired language.

Searching with Text

1. Open a photo or video, or select an image online.

2. Touch and hold a word, adjust the selection, and tap Look Up.

3. You can explore Siri Suggested Websites and other resources based on your selection.

Copying Text

1. Open the Photos app and select a photo or video, or choose an image online.

2. Touch and hold a word, adjust the selection, and tap Copy.

3. To copy all text, tap Select All. Paste it into another app or share it.

In iPhone 15, you can isolate the subject of a photo and copy or share it through apps like Messages or Mail.

Whether it's making calls, translating languages, or simply copying information, Live Text revolutionizes the way you engage with visual content on your Apple device.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 16:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
GTA 5
GTA 6: Police AI and Wanted system could see an overhaul; Know what the leaks say
GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon