iPhone and Apple Watch life-saving features: Here is how to enable

Explore the life-saving potential of your iPhone and Apple Watch. Know how to activate life-saving features on your iPhone and Apple Watch to ensure your safety and well-being in any situation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 18:46 IST
iPhone and Apple Watch life-saving features: Know how to activate essential features that can protect your health in emergencies. (Pexels)

In a world where emergencies can happen anytime, having the right tools at your fingertips can make a crucial difference. Your iPhone and Apple Watch are more than just gadgets to receive and make calls, send messages or take photos, they have immense utility value and can potentially save your life. Let's dive into the essential settings you need to enable on your devices. Check out how to enable iPhone and Apple Watch life-saving features:

1. Steadiness Notifications

Did you know your iPhone can help assess your balance and prevent falls? In the Health app, custom algorithms analyze your gait and strength. Set up Steadiness Notifications by following these simple steps elaborated by USA Today.

  • Open the Health app.
  • Tap your profile.
  • Select Health Checklist.
  • Set up Walking Steadiness Notifications.

2. Heart Rate Variability (HRV)

Your Apple Watch monitors HRV, measuring intervals between heartbeats at rest. This feature checks for irregular rhythms, a potential sign of serious conditions like atrial fibrillation. Here's how to access and enable it:

  • Open the Health app on your iPhone.
  • Tap Heart > Heart Rate Variability.
  • Enable Irregular Rhythm Notifications in the Apple Watch app.

3. High and Low Heart Rates

Your Apple Watch can notify you if your heart rate goes above 120 bpm or drops below 40 bpm during inactivity for 10 minutes. To set this up:

  • Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
  • Tap the My Watch tab, then Heart.
  • Choose thresholds for High and Low Heart Rate.

4. Respiratory Rate

By wearing your Apple Watch to bed, it automatically tracks your respiratory rate, offering insights into your health. To activate this feature:

  • Open the Health app on your iPhone.
  • Set up sleep features.
  • Turn on Track Sleep with Apple Watch.

5. Activity Rings

Your Apple Watch's Activity Rings monitor movement, exercise, and time on your feet. Stay motivated by checking your progress and history on your iPhone:

  • Open the Fitness app.
  • Tap Activity in the Summary tab.
  • Explore daily and monthly progress.

In the palm of your hand or on your wrist, these features are more than just conveniences. They could be the lifeline you need in a critical moment. Take a few minutes to set up these settings and empower your devices to be true lifesavers. Your safety is just a few taps away just enable these iPhone and Apple Watch life-saving features.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 18:46 IST
