iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide

There can be nothing more annoying than a frozen iPhone screen. So, if you are experiencing an iPhone that won't turn on, then know it is a problem that is easily surmountable. All you have to do, when your iPhone is unresponsive, or just displays the Apple logo, you need to take a few simple steps. These hacks will fix a frozen iPhone quickly.

How to fix if your iPhone is frozen

If your iPhone isn't responding or got frozen, then press and quickly release the volume up button on your iPhone. This applies to iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone SE 2, and SE 3.

Similarly, press and quickly release the volume down button.

Now tap and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.

In the case of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, press and hold both the side button and the volume down button until you see the Apple logo.

While on the iPhone SE 1st gen, iPhone 6s and earlier, press and hold both the Home button and the side button or the top button until you see the Apple logo.

Still not working? Sorry, but you will need to contact Apple Support.