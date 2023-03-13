    Trending News

    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide

    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide

    If you are facing issues with your iPhone turning on or it is getting frozen, then here is a hack to get you on your way quickly.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 21:25 IST
    iPhone user? Reduce exposure to loud noise while using AirPods with THIS trick
    AirPods Max
    1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
    image caption
    2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
    image caption
    6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Want to know how to fix a frozen iPhone screen? Here is a detailed guide for you. (Pexels)

    There can be nothing more annoying than a frozen iPhone screen. So, if you are experiencing an iPhone that won't turn on, then know it is a problem that is easily surmountable. All you have to do, when your iPhone is unresponsive, or just displays the Apple logo, you need to take a few simple steps. These hacks will fix a frozen iPhone quickly.

    How to fix if your iPhone is frozen

    • If your iPhone isn't responding or got frozen, then press and quickly release the volume up button on your iPhone. This applies to iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone SE 2, and SE 3.
    • Similarly, press and quickly release the volume down button.
    • Now tap and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.
    • In the case of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, press and hold both the side button and the volume down button until you see the Apple logo.
    • While on the iPhone SE 1st gen, iPhone 6s and earlier, press and hold both the Home button and the side button or the top button until you see the Apple logo.
    • Still not working? Sorry, but you will need to contact Apple Support.

    How to fix a stuck iPhone

    Step 1:

    To resolve the issue of your iPhone getting stuck during startup, start with connecting your iPhone to a computer.
    Step 2:

    If you are using a Mac with macOS Catalina or later, open the Finder. If you are using a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier, or a PC, open iTunes.
    Step 3:

    Check which macOS your Mac is using. Then select your iPhone on your computer.
    Step 4:

    If you have an iPhone 8 or later, including iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation), press and quickly release the volume-up button, then press and quickly release the volume-down button, and then press and hold the side button.
    Step 5:

    If you have an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, press and hold the side button and volume-down button at the same time.
    Step 6:

    If you have an iPhone 6s or earlier, including iPhone SE (1st generation), press and hold both the Home button and the side button or the top button at the same time. Keep holding the buttons until you see the recovery mode screen.
    Step 7:

    When you get the option to restore or update, choose Update. Your computer will download the software for your iPhone.
    Step 8:

    If it takes more than 15 minutes, your device will exit recovery mode. Then you have to repeat the steps.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 21:25 IST
