iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
If you are facing issues with your iPhone turning on or it is getting frozen, then here is a hack to get you on your way quickly.
There can be nothing more annoying than a frozen iPhone screen. So, if you are experiencing an iPhone that won't turn on, then know it is a problem that is easily surmountable. All you have to do, when your iPhone is unresponsive, or just displays the Apple logo, you need to take a few simple steps. These hacks will fix a frozen iPhone quickly.
How to fix if your iPhone is frozen
- If your iPhone isn't responding or got frozen, then press and quickly release the volume up button on your iPhone. This applies to iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone SE 2, and SE 3.
- Similarly, press and quickly release the volume down button.
- Now tap and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.
- In the case of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, press and hold both the side button and the volume down button until you see the Apple logo.
- While on the iPhone SE 1st gen, iPhone 6s and earlier, press and hold both the Home button and the side button or the top button until you see the Apple logo.
- Still not working? Sorry, but you will need to contact Apple Support.
How to fix a stuck iPhone
To resolve the issue of your iPhone getting stuck during startup, start with connecting your iPhone to a computer.
If you are using a Mac with macOS Catalina or later, open the Finder. If you are using a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier, or a PC, open iTunes.
Check which macOS your Mac is using. Then select your iPhone on your computer.
If you have an iPhone 8 or later, including iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation), press and quickly release the volume-up button, then press and quickly release the volume-down button, and then press and hold the side button.
If you have an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, press and hold the side button and volume-down button at the same time.
If you have an iPhone 6s or earlier, including iPhone SE (1st generation), press and hold both the Home button and the side button or the top button at the same time. Keep holding the buttons until you see the recovery mode screen.
When you get the option to restore or update, choose Update. Your computer will download the software for your iPhone.
If it takes more than 15 minutes, your device will exit recovery mode. Then you have to repeat the steps.
