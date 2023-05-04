iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way

DSLRs and mirrorless cameras are known for their ability to capture breathtaking shots. Long exposure can be extremely useful in night photography, where they allow for more light to be captured in low-light settings. For example, when shooting landscapes at night, it may be impossible to light up the sky with artificial lighting in secluded areas, making a long exposure an ideal choice. Additionally, long exposures can be used to capture celestial bodies such as stars and clouds. Not just this, long exposure helps to capture moments such as river streams and waterfalls.

But what if we tell you that your iPhone can capture these DSLR-like shots? Yes, it is possible! An iPhone has a bunch of interesting hacks to get creative around photography. The long exposure trick on the iPhone brings the same effect as a DSLR. How does it work? It is possible due to The Live Photos feature of the iPhone that captures a few seconds of video when you press the shutter button, turning a still image into a short animation. It detects and blurs any movement in the shot by analyzing which objects are in motion.

However, it is advisable to use a tripod to take such shots to get better results. Excited to try this hidden iPhone trick? Go on and read how to take iPhone long exposure photos to capture light trails.