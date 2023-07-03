Home How To iPhone owner? Keep it safe from hackers by switching on this critical iOS 16 feature

iPhone owner? Keep it safe from hackers by switching on this critical iOS 16 feature

To quickly deal with cyber threats which harm the security of your iPhone, Apple has special iOS updates in place. Here’s how you can use it to keep your device safe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 09:48 IST
Know how to turn on this crucial iOS security feature on your iPhone. (Unsplash)

Cyberspace is filled with potential hackers and cybercriminals who would jump at a chance to get access to data on your smartphone. While Android smartphones tend to be more susceptible to such attacks and iPhones a bit more secure, nothing in this world is truly guaranteed, and it is better to be safe than sorry. Although Apple periodically releases software updates that fix bugs, bring new features, and deal with critical security issues, the problem lies with the update size and the mass rollout. Most of the iOS updates are heavy files, meaning users need to have a good internet connection with fast download speeds to install them quickly.

However, Apple released the first-of-its-kind update last month which is directly aimed at fixing crucial security issues on iPhones, without the hassle of downloading a full-fledged update, and it is called Rapid Security Response.

Apple Rapid Security Response update

First announced at WWDC 2022, Apple Rapid Security Response is a special type of update from Apple that brings important security fixes to Apple's devices without having to update the whole software. We saw the first public RSR update in May this year when Apple rolled out crucial security fixes for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1.

RSR updates may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist "in the wild”, according to Apple. Since Rapid Security Response updates have a small size, they can be rolled out and installed quickly to deal with critical security threats. If you're an iPhone owner, you should keep an eye out for these updates as they can safeguard your iPhone from cyber attacks.

How do I install these updates?

The process to install the RSR update remains similar to regular iOS updates. iPhone users can update their devices through the Settings app. Instead of being a full-fledged update, these are small patches that can be downloaded and installed in minutes. Mac users can also update their devices through System settings.

How to install Rapid Security Response updates

Step 1:

Go to your iPhone Settings and tap on General.
Step 2:

Tap on Software Update and then Automatic Updates.
Step 3:

You will see a Security Responses and System Files option. Ensure that it is switched on.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 09:47 IST
