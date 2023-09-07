Home How To iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset

Having trouble with your power button? Know how to restart and turn off iPhone without using physical buttons.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 13:30 IST
iOS 16
Turn off or restart your iPhone without the power key. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
Turn off or restart your iPhone without the power key. (Unsplash)

Every smartphone user, once in a while, struggles with the power button. It is not unusual when an iPhone button freezes or does not work. The problem is that we're totally reliant on power buttons to restart or turn off the iPhone. Therefore, in case your iPhone buttons have stopped working, here are some ways in which you can turn off or restart the handset. Yes, there is actually no need for physical buttons, but you need to know the trick.

Turn off iPhone from Settings

If your iPhone's key is not working, know how you can turn off the phone from the Settings feature:

1. Go to your iPhone's Settings

2. Tap on General and go to Accessibility.

3. Go to the button and press “Shut Down.”

4. Using the drag-down slider, turn your iPhone off

Use Siri to restart iPhone

You can simply command Siri to restart your iPhone, just say, “Hey Siri, restart my iPhone”. But to activate the command you need to follow a few steps.

  1. First, you need to go to your iPhone's “Settings”

2. Then go to Siri & search

3. Turn the toggle switch on next to “Listen for Hey Siri”

4. Now to test, say “Hey Siri”

5. Then command to “Restart iPhone”

6. A pop-up option will appear on your iPhone screen, click on “Yes” if you want to restart.

Activate assertive touch on iPhone

  1. To turn on assertive touch, go to “Settings”

2. Then tap on “ Accessibility”

3. Then go-to “Touch”

4. Then turn on AssistiveTouch.

5. After the floating home button appears on your screen, simply tap it.

6. Then select the device and lock screen.

These are the three ways through which you can turn off or restart your iPhone when your power button does not seem to work. Make sure to keep your settings right for any emergency use. These settings will save you the trouble and time and prevent you from rushing to the service centre to fix your smartphone. Additionally, you can also save money as these iPhone device alterations can be expensive.

