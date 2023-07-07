Home How To iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

iPhone tips and tricks: If you want to stop people from snooping on your smartphone, you need to know these 5 easy ways.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 22:59 IST
Apple iPhone user? These 5 iPhone tips and tricks will save you so much trouble
iphone
1/5 Change High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) format to JPEG or JPG format in Camera Settings. iPhones save the images in HEIF format which is not compatible with other devices, including Windows. Therefore, you can convert the photo into JPG or JPEG format by going into Camera Settings. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/5 Set up Face ID for mask from the Settings. This will help in unlocking your iPhone even with a face mask on. You can also set up Face ID with glasses on, if you wear specs! (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Turn off "Optimised Battery Charging" to increase charging speeds. This can affect your battery health in the long run but you can quickly charge it beyond 80 percent. (Mint_Print)
iPhone
4/5 Using old or damaged charging cables: You need to be careful if you are using a charging cable that is damaged, broken, frayed, etc., as doing so when moisture is present, can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property. You need to replace your damaged cable in that case. (Pixabay)
iPad
5/5 If you have a MacBook or iPad, keep Handoff switched on while in the same Wi-Fi network. This allows you to take the call from the iPhone on other Apple devices registered to your account. (Bloomberg)
iPhone
View all Images
These iPhone tips and tricks will make sure your smartphone is more secure. (REUTERS)

iPhone tips and tricks: Let's be honest. Nobody likes people snooping around on their smartphones. In fact, they will all detest it. Whether it is sneaky glances from someone sitting beside you, or a friend who loves to look through your device, it is both annoying and potentially dangerous to your data security. The risk just multiplies if you keep any sensitive and confidential information or your financial data on your phone. Staying alert at all times is not easy, and if you use an iPhone, you may not have to. These are 5 smart ways to make sure your device is protected from both bad actors and those pesky people around you. Let us take a look.

1. Hide your photos

The first thing snoopers usually do is go through your Photos app. But your photos may not be meant for everyone to see. So, if you are dealing with those who don't make it easy for you to put your phone down at all, and you're considering deleting all such photos, then wait. There is a solution available.

You can hide pictures from appearing in your photo library on your Photos app. It's an easy fix and will help save your sensitive pictures from being seen. In order to do so, just select the images you want to hide and then tap on the share icon. Scroll down to find the Hide option and select it. That's it, the images should vanish.

But don't worry, they are not really gone. You can find them by going to Albums and then scrolling down to find the Hidden folder. And in case you want to hide the folder as well, you can always go to Photo Settings and do that.

2. Delete old screenshots

Screenshots are often taken to be shared with a particular friend or just to save something important and sensitive in nature. Either way, they do not need to be around forever. And often, they can cause uncomfortable moments if they're discovered by someone you do not want to. Ideally, you should be clearing out your old screenshots on a regular basis. But in case you don't have the time or are forgetful, here's an easy hack.

Simply select the option ‘Copy and Delete' when taking screenshots. It appears in the lower-left corner of the preview menu. Now, no more worrying about what all you have stored in your phone.

3. Remove apps from Home screen

Okay, this one is a basic thing. But many still get confused by it. If you have a lot of apps on your Home screen and some of them are sensitive in nature (be it a dating app or a social media app that no one knows you use) then you can remove them easily. Do note, removing an app does not mean deleting it.

So, just long press that app, and when the options show up, click on ‘Remove app' and not ‘Delete app', and it will go away from the Home screen but can still be seen in the App library. You can also bring these apps back later by long pressing an app and selecting ‘Add to Home screen'.

4. Better yet, hide your Home screen

If the number of apps you want to hide is too large for you to individually remove and add them back, then here's a better trick. Simply move all the apps on a single Home screen, then long press an empty space in the Home screen till the apps begin to jiggle. Then tap on the dots that indicate the number of Home screens and you should see all your Home screens together with an option to remove any of them. Uncheck the one you want and it should not be visible. To bring it back, follow the same steps.

5. And finally, a secret lock screen Face ID can't unlock

The iPhones (iPhone 8 and above) have a secret lock layer to give you added security. Usually, when your phone is locked, you can simply use the Touch ID or the Face ID to unlock it. But if you are ever in a situation where you are being forced to unlock your device using these biometrics, then there is a quick way to make sure they don't open your device.

Simply press the Lock button and either of the volume button for two seconds and let the power-off screen come on. Once this screen is on, to unlock your device you have to enter the passcode, and biometric-based unlock is disabled.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 22:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets