iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature

iPhone tips and tricks: Recently, we were introduced to iOS 17 at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The new iPhone software update will bring some cool new features to the device that will make our lives easier. But these features will not come to you for a few more months. However, there is no need to worry as there are some hidden features in your iPhone right now (as long as it has the iOS 16 update) that you probably did not know about. For example, you probably did not know that you can create funny memes by taking photo cutouts from any image that you have and sharing them with your friends for some quick laughs. If you did not, then read on to know about this cool feature and find out how to use it.

iPhone photo cutout trick

The feature we are talking about allows users to select the subject of an image (the object/person in the foreground) and paste it into an entirely different photo to create hilarious images. Think about the possibilities. You can add your own cutout to an image of your favorite celebrity or musician or you can add it to a really cool destination and trick your friends into thinking you really were there. You can also add more elements to the image of a friend to make it funny.

And all you need to do is follow some easy steps to do it. It won't even take you a minute.

How to add photo cutouts to another image on iPhones

1. First, go to the Photos app on any iPhone that supports iOS 16.

2. The image must have a subject in the foreground. It will not work with photos of scenery or buildings. The main subject must be distinguishable from the line of background.

3. Once you have opened the image, simply long-press and pull the image. You should be able to extract the subject cutout. But don't do that, instead wait for the Options menu to pop up and select ‘copy'.

4. Now you need to go to Instagram, open stories, and add an image to the story. And then long press to open the Options menu and click ‘Allow paste'. Select it and you have your cutout on the new background.

5. You can position it and also increase or decrease it in size. Once happy with the results, simply save the image to your device and send it to your friends.