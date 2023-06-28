iPhone tips and tricks: Know this screenshot secret and learn how to save it as PDF

iPhone tips and tricks: The Apple iPhone is renowned for its user-friendly software that simplifies everyday tasks effortlessly. It even overtakes Android in completing complicated tasks in a single flow. However, many of these remarkable features often remain hidden, leaving users unaware of the full potential of their smartphones unless they are Apple enthusiasts or have explored their smartphone extensively. Take, for instance, the process of capturing screenshots. Whether you possess the latest iPhone 14 or an older iPhone 8 without Face ID, there are numerous methods available to suit your screenshot needs. Moreover, you have the convenience of directly converting a screenshot into a PDF, making it convenient for reading and sharing purposes. If you wish to master the art of taking screenshots on an iPhone like a pro, check out these tricks.

iPhone tips: How to take screenshots like a pro

The art of taking screenshots is an important skill that will come handy every single day. Whether you want to save a useful post on Instagram, an online article, or a cool recipe, screenshots are the offline bookmark that you can access and share instantly. But taking screenshots is a tricky job. There are different kinds of screenshots for different purposes. What do you do when you have to take a screenshot of a really long article? Many people take multiple screenshots to capture the contents of the entire article, which is not only cumbersome but can also be confusing when going through them.

Alternatively, you can also take a long screenshot but sharing them is difficult since long screenshots often compress the text, making it illegible and you will be left to struggle trying to figure out the words. Well, if you are an iPhone user, there is a great solution that Apple gives you inbuilt into the device. It directly converts the screenshot into a PDF. So, don't wait, try out this feature now. Know how to take screenshots on an iPhone like a pro.

How to take a screenshot on iPhone

1. Go to the webpage on which you want to take a screenshot.

2. If you are using an iPhone with the Face ID, press and release the side button and volume up button at the same time.

3. If you're using an iPhone with the Home button, press and release the Home button and the side button.

4. You'll see the menu pop up. Tap on ‘Screenshot' in the bottom-left corner and choose ‘Full Page'.

5. Once the screenshot is taken, you can either save it in a designated location or share it as a PDF.