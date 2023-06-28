Home How To iPhone tips and tricks: Know this screenshot secret and learn how to save it as PDF

iPhone tips and tricks: Know this screenshot secret and learn how to save it as PDF

iPhone tips and tricks: If you have been taking screenshots normally and saving them as images, then you’re doing it wrong. Know how to take better screenshots and save them as PDF.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 19:57 IST
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: iPhone users, don’t make this mistake while taking screenshots. Find out how to take screenshots like pros. (REUTERS)
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: iPhone users, don’t make this mistake while taking screenshots. Find out how to take screenshots like pros. (REUTERS)

iPhone tips and tricks: The Apple iPhone is renowned for its user-friendly software that simplifies everyday tasks effortlessly. It even overtakes Android in completing complicated tasks in a single flow. However, many of these remarkable features often remain hidden, leaving users unaware of the full potential of their smartphones unless they are Apple enthusiasts or have explored their smartphone extensively. Take, for instance, the process of capturing screenshots. Whether you possess the latest iPhone 14 or an older iPhone 8 without Face ID, there are numerous methods available to suit your screenshot needs. Moreover, you have the convenience of directly converting a screenshot into a PDF, making it convenient for reading and sharing purposes. If you wish to master the art of taking screenshots on an iPhone like a pro, check out these tricks.

iPhone tips: How to take screenshots like a pro

The art of taking screenshots is an important skill that will come handy every single day. Whether you want to save a useful post on Instagram, an online article, or a cool recipe, screenshots are the offline bookmark that you can access and share instantly. But taking screenshots is a tricky job. There are different kinds of screenshots for different purposes. What do you do when you have to take a screenshot of a really long article? Many people take multiple screenshots to capture the contents of the entire article, which is not only cumbersome but can also be confusing when going through them.

Alternatively, you can also take a long screenshot but sharing them is difficult since long screenshots often compress the text, making it illegible and you will be left to struggle trying to figure out the words. Well, if you are an iPhone user, there is a great solution that Apple gives you inbuilt into the device. It directly converts the screenshot into a PDF. So, don't wait, try out this feature now. Know how to take screenshots on an iPhone like a pro.

How to take a screenshot on iPhone

1. Go to the webpage on which you want to take a screenshot.

2. If you are using an iPhone with the Face ID, press and release the side button and volume up button at the same time.

3. If you're using an iPhone with the Home button, press and release the Home button and the side button.

4. You'll see the menu pop up. Tap on ‘Screenshot' in the bottom-left corner and choose ‘Full Page'.

5. Once the screenshot is taken, you can either save it in a designated location or share it as a PDF.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 19:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins
Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets