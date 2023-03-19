iPhone tips and tricks: Take a full-page screenshot on your iPhone with just a tap

Taking a screenshot of what is visible on your phone is a simple, quick and easy option. But what if you want to take a screenshot of a page which goes beyond the length of your phone's screen? Will you be able to keep all the information together? A simple trick to capture a screenshot may not be enough to record information above or below what you can see on the screen. Thankfully, it is possible with a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone.

A full-page screenshot, also known as a scrolling screenshot, captures the entire contents of a webpage, document, or email in a single image without the need to take multiple screenshots and then manually combine them. The best part is that with just a tap, you can turn the entire page beyond your view into a scrolling PDF.

Plus, you don't need to take any help from third-party apps. Wondering how to use it? Find a step-by-step guide here.