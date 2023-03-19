    Trending News

    iPhone tips and tricks: Take a full-page screenshot on your iPhone with just a tap

    You can take a scrolling screenshot on your iPhone with a few simple steps.

    By: HT TECH
    Mar 19 2023, 15:36 IST
    Taking a screenshot of what is visible on your phone is a simple, quick and easy option. But what if you want to take a screenshot of a page which goes beyond the length of your phone's screen? Will you be able to keep all the information together? A simple trick to capture a screenshot may not be enough to record information above or below what you can see on the screen. Thankfully, it is possible with a scrolling screenshot on an iPhone.

    A full-page screenshot, also known as a scrolling screenshot, captures the entire contents of a webpage, document, or email in a single image without the need to take multiple screenshots and then manually combine them. The best part is that with just a tap, you can turn the entire page beyond your view into a scrolling PDF.

    Plus, you don't need to take any help from third-party apps. Wondering how to use it? Find a step-by-step guide here.

    How to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone

    Step 1:

    By using the built-in iOS feature, users can take a scrolling screenshot or "Full Page" screenshot that generates a PDF of the entire contents on a webpage, note, email, or document within Apple's apps.
    Step 2:

    Take a screenshot first. To do so, simultaneously press and then release the side button and volume up button. 
    Step 3:

    Now, tap the screenshot in the lower-left corner, then tap Full Page.
    Step 4:

    The Full Page feature will only be visible when there is content on the screen that extends beyond a single page.
    Step 5:

    Now to save the screenshot, click on Done and then choose Save PDF to Files. 
    Step 6:

    You will need to choose a location and then tap Save.
    Step 7:

    Once it is saved, you go to the Files app or the particular folder where you have saved the full-page screenshot and tap the PDF file to view it.

    19 Mar, 15:35 IST
