iPhone tips: How to create and use Face ID on iPhone and iPad Pro

Embrace the future of biometric security with Apple's Face ID on your iPhone or iPad Pro. Through these iPad Pro and iPhone tips, you can bid farewell to manual passcode entries, as Face ID allows you to effortlessly unlock your device with just a glance. Let's dive into the essentials of setting up and using Face ID on your compatible Apple devices. Before delving into the wonders of Face ID, make sure you're armed with one of the following devices:iPhone 15 Series,iPhone 14 Series, iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X Series, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th to 2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (4th to 2nd generation).

iPhone tips: How to Set Up Face ID

1. Head to Settings and tap on Face ID & Passcode. Enter your passcode if prompted, or create one if you haven't.

2. Tap Set Up Face ID.

3. Hold your device in portrait orientation, position your face in front, and tap Get Started.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the circle by moving your head gently.

5. After the first scan, tap Continue and repeat the process for a second time.

6. Tap Done.

How to Use Face ID: To unlock your iPhone or iPad with Face ID:

1. Raise or tap to wake your device.

2. Swipe up from the Lock screen.

3. For iPhone users, hold it in portrait orientation and glance at it.

4. On iPad or iPhone 12 or later, use portrait or landscape orientation. Ensure your finger doesn't cover the TrueDepth camera in landscape mode. If wearing a face mask, you'll need to enter your passcode after swiping up.

5. To toggle this feature, go to Settings, tap Face ID & Passcode, and select iPhone Unlock or iPad Unlock.

Experience the seamless and secure world of Face ID, where a simple look unlocks the magic of your iPhone or iPad Pro.