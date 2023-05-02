Home How To iPhone tips: This secret trick will change the way your take screenshots

iPhone tips: This secret trick will change the way your take screenshots

iPhone tips: This one screenshot trick on iPhone will make your life easier. Know what it is.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 18:14 IST
This hidden iPhone trick can boost your listening pleasure! Check it out
Airpods Max
1/5 Buried deep within the Accessibility settings, the Headphones Accommodation option lets users adjust the tone and the volume of the music they’re listening to through the headphones. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 To enable this, Go to settings and then Accessibility. Then go to Audio/Visual and find the Headphones Accommodation option. Tap on it so it turns on. This will increase loudness. (Pixabay)
iPhone
3/5 There are options to boost the loudness even further. If you wish to do so, then change the setting from Slight to Stronger. (Pixabay)
iPhone
4/5 Users can also use the Tune Audio option for another boost. Switch it to the Vocal Range option and the loudness increases even further. (MINT_PRINT)
image caption
5/5 if you use Apple certified audio products such as Beats headphones or Airpods range, then you can create custom audio settings which you can apply to various functions. For instance, you can apply the audio settings to just calls, or just audio media, including movies, shows, videos, music. So, go ahead and give it a try yourself! (Apple)
iPhone
View all Images
iPhone users, know the best way to take screenshots on your phone. (Pixabay)

iPhone tips: The iPhone is known for its intuitive software that makes doing everyday tasks fast and easy. Even performing advanced tasks that require multiple steps on Android can be done quickly on iOS. But many of these features are not easily revealed and unless you are a tech enthusiast or have explored all the features of your smartphone diligently, chances are you still do not know a lot about your smartphone. Take screenshots, for example. Whether you own the latest iPhone 14 or an older iPhone 8 without the Face ID, there are multiple ways of taking a screenshot to fit your needs. And one less known way is using the magnifying and blur effect to efficiently relay the information. Let's take a look.

iPhone tips: Magnify your screenshots

Normally people take a screenshot and that's it. And then they will send it as it is to their friends. But, if the screenshot is text-heavy or contains multiple things, it can be difficult to clearly highlight where you want their attention to be. But iPhone has an easy solution for it. For every screenshot that you take, you can add a magnifying glass to it, which zooms into the information you want to highlight. Isn't that cool?

Now, to make it even better, you can even blur the remaining screen if you do not want them to see the rest of the content. By using these two tools carefully, you can send screenshots where your friend will not have to ask you what exactly are you trying to say.

So, don't wait, try out this feature now. Check out below to know how to take screenshots on an iPhone like a pro.

How to magnify your screenshots easily

1. First, go to the page where you want to take a screenshot and capture it like you normally do.

2. After that, go to the Photos app and tap on the screenshot thumbnail.

3. You will be taken to the editing screen. There you will see a plus (+) icon.

4. Click on it and you will see multiple options. Pick ‘Magnifier'.

5. You will see a circular magnifying glass on the screen which zooms anything within it. You can increase or decrease the size using a pinch or expand gesture.

6. Tap on the plus icon once more and you will see the opacity option. Take it too 100 to blur out the background.

7. And done! Now you can send screenshots that precisely contain the information you wish to share.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 18:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets