iPhone users can read deleted messages! Just get iOS 16 update

If you are an iPhone user and want to read some deleted messages, you need to update your device to iOS 16 and follow the steps mentioned here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2023, 18:23 IST
Here is how to retrieve deleted messages on your iPhone. (Unsplash)

When almost all the iPhone users are eagerly waiting for the launch of iOS 17, here is a cool trick you can perform if your iPhone is updated to iOS 16. You can even retrieve deleted messages or conversations on an iPhone if you downloaded the iOS 16 update. If you are an Apple iPhone user and communicate via the Messages app, you will be able retrieve deleted messages or conversations. "In iOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, or later, you can recover conversations and messages you deleted in the Messages app," Apple says.

Here is a step-by-step guide you need to follow to retrieve the texts. Meanwhile, it can be noted that you can only recover messages and conversations that you deleted within the last 30 to 40 days. If you delete a message before you update to iOS 16, you will not be able to recover that message.

How to retrieve a deleted message or conversation

Step 1:

In Messages, tap Edit on the conversations page.
Step 2:

If you previously turned Message Filtering on, the Edit button will not appear. Instead, tap Filters on the conversations page.
Step 3:

Tap Show Recently Deleted .
Step 4:

Choose the conversations with the messages you want to restore.
Step 5:

Tap Recover Message or Recover [Number] Messages.

It can be known that Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is all set to start from June 5 and the company is expected to announce iOS 17 at the event. As per the leaks, iOS 17, which will be the latest iteration of the iPhone's operating system, is likely to bring big changes to Apple's apps and wallpapers along with many other updates.

According to the tipster @analyst941, Apple is all set to bring a new grid view for Wallpapers. People will be able to delete Wallpapers quickly, rearrange the order of wallpapers and share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in a single view. He tweeted, "This is the new grid view for Wallpapers in iOS 17.

• All new Grid-view displays 9+ wallpapers at once.

• Delete wallpapers quickly within the grid-view.

• Rearrange the order of wallpapers in grid-view.

• Share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in single-view".

First Published Date: 07 May, 18:23 IST
