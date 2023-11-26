Icon
iPhone Visual Look Up: Here is how to explore the world around you! Just check this guide

Discover the power of Visual Look Up on your iPhone! This innovative Photos app feature allows you to identify and learn about landmarks, plants, pets, and food from your photos and videos.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 11:49 IST
Learn how to elevate your photo and video experience with Visual Look Up on iPhone. Identify, explore, and enrich your content seamlessly.
Learn how to elevate your photo and video experience with Visual Look Up on iPhone. Identify, explore, and enrich your content seamlessly. How to guide below! (representative image) (unsplash)

Introducing Visual Look Up on iPhone – a powerful feature in the Photos app that enhances your photo and video experience. This innovative tool allows you to identify and explore various elements within your media, including landmarks, plants, pets, and even food. Available on supported models, iPhone Visual Look Up enriches your content by offering detailed information and suggestions related to the identified objects. Learn how to utilize the Visual Look Up feature by following the simple steps on your iPhone below:

iPhone Visual Look Up: A Quick Guide

1. Open a full-screen photo or pause a video on any frame.

2. Check for the Info button; if it shows stars (Detected Food or Detected Dog symbol), Visual Look Up is available.

3. Tap the starred Info button.

4. Tap "Look Up" at the top of the photo information to see Visual Look Up results.

5. To close, tap the Close button.

6. Swipe down on the photo or video frame to close the photo information.

iPhone Visual Look Up is a revolutionary feature that brings a new dimension to your photo and video experience. This cutting-edge technology, seamlessly integrated into the Photos app, allows you to effortlessly identify and explore a myriad of objects that populate your visual content.

Whether it's iconic landmarks, diverse plant species, adorable pets, or tantalizing food items, iPhone Visual Look Up harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to recognize and provide information about these elements within your photos and videos. The application of the Visual Look Up feature extends beyond mere identification; it's a gateway to learning more about the world captured by your device.

One of the standout capabilities of Visual Look Up on the iPhone is its prowess in recognizing and categorizing various types of food in your photos. Not only does it pinpoint the culinary delights present in your images, but it goes a step further by suggesting related recipes. This functionality transforms your culinary experiences by seamlessly integrating the virtual and the tangible, making the process of discovering new recipes as easy as a glance at your photo library.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 11:48 IST
