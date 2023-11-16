iPhone voice assistant: Know how to use this awesome iOS 17 feature

Apple in September announced the iOS 17 update with multiple new features which grabbed users' attention such as new AirDrop, Live stickers, Standby mode, and more. Now, we have found another new and exciting feature that will surely stun you. It brings amazing personalization to the iPhone and other devices and has huge benefits in store for users. In iOS 17, there is a new feature called Personal Voice that enables users to use their own voice as an assistant. Check how this feature works.

What is iPhone Personal Voice?

According to Apple, the iPhone enables users to create a synthesized voice that exactly resembles their own voice to improve communication between friends and family. With this iPhone feature, users can type messages that can be converted into speech during phone calls or FaceTime. Furthermore, Personal Voice can also be utilized for in-person communication for improved accessibility and expression. Now, check how to set up the iOS 17 Personal Voice feature.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

How to create Personal Voice on iPhone

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Then tap on Accessibility.

Now, go to “Personal Voice” and follow the instructions.

You will be guided to record your voice. Once you have done with all the recording, tap on “Done”

Note that the recording process is time taking as you will have to read 150 phrases that appear one at a time. Apple says that it's a 15-minute process, therefore, record your voice carefully. After recording, it takes a few hours to process and then it is done. You utilise the Personal Voice feature during Live speech by simply going to the feature from Setting and then to “Voices”. There you will find the Personal Voice, just select it and you are good to go.

Note the Personal Voice feature on iPhone will only work on the iOS 17 version. Therefore, make sure to download the latest version to enjoy this new feature. Try out this feature today and see how it improves your communication with friends and family.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!