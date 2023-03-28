Home How To IPL 2023 Live: How to Book Indian Premier League Tickets Online

IPL 2023 Live: How to Book Indian Premier League Tickets Online

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 28 2023, 11:00 IST
IPL 2023 Live: The new season of the TATA IPL 2023 (Indian Premier League) is upon us and it is promising to put up an even better show than in the last season. The inaugural Women's Premier League had garnered the world's attention for the past few weeks with Mumbai Indians taking the title, and it is the IPL's turn to thrill the world for the next few months, starting with Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

Although TATA IPL 2023 can be livestreamed online on various platforms, the thrill of watching the match from the pavilion is unmatched as crowds cheer on their favourite players and teams as the action unfolds in the field. TATA IPL 2023 match tickets can be purchased offline at the match venues, though it would be a hectic experience with thousands of fans turning up to watch the match. The ticket price also varies depending on the venue and the match.

Luckily, the tickets for TATA IPL 2023 can be purchased from the official website, as well as other third-party websites like BookMyShow, Paytm and more. Here's how to book TATA IPL 202 tickets online.

Book TATA IPL 2023 tickets via official website

1. To purchase tickets for TATA IPL 2023, visit the official IPL ticket booking website.

2. Then log in or register on your account. Go to the sports tab and click on IPL 2023.

3. Select the match you wish to purchase tickets for and select the stand.

4. The ticket prices will be displayed on the screen. Make the payment online for the ticket via available payment methods.

5. You'll receive a confirmation SMS and email after completion of payment.

Book TATA IPL 2023 tickets via BookMyShow

1. Open the BookMyShow app and tap on IPL 2023 on the homepage.

2. Various search options such as ‘Find IPL matches by Teams' and ‘Popular IPL matches' will be displayed.

3. Tap on the match you wish to purchase tickets for and tap on book. Select the number of seats and select the stand and seats.

4. Enter your details and make the payment.

5. You'll receive a confirmation SMS and email after completion of payment.

Book TATA IPL 2023 tickets via Paytm

1. Open Paytm and search for events. The TATA IPL 2023 matches will be displayed.

2. Select the stand you wish to purchase tickets for and select your seats and tap on buy.

3. Confirm your ticket pickup details and make the payment.

4. You'll receive a confirmation SMS and email after completion of payment.

