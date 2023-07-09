i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Wondering how to remove background from photos without spending a long time on editing? In the past, this process was only achievable through the time-consuming and complex method of using a tool like Photoshop. No one can deny, it needs expertise to separate the subject from the background in a photo. However, thanks to the latest photo editing tools and apps, you can quickly remove the background from any photo. Whether you're aiming to enhance your product photos or seeking to create stunning header images for your next post on social media, eliminating the background can greatly enhance the overall appearance of the main subject.

If you are looking for the best software to edit the background from the image, then iPhone users need to look nowhere else, except their phone! The photo editing tool is hidden within your iPhone, courtesy iOS 16 update. This feature will result in a clear separation between the subject and the background. However, make sure that the subject and background don't look similar. The rest of the task will be done by your iPhone itself! If your iPhone is running on iOS 16, then you can do this in 5 simple steps. Just read on to know how to remove the background from a photo with this magical iOS 16 trick. In case you have not upgraded your iPhone to iOS 16, then do so now and check for the latest update available there.

iOS 16 tricks: How to remove the background from a photo

Step 1: First of all, tap on your Photos app.

Step 2: Then click and hold on to the photo from which you want to remove the background.

Step 3: Afterwards, tap on the “Remove background” option.

Step 4: You can click the Share button in the lower left corner to share on any app.

Step 5: If you scroll down, then you will find the option to save the image to Files. Choose the location to save the image and tap Save.

Do you know?

You can use the same feature with image searches in Safari! Just search for an image, tap and hold it, and you will get a pop-up menu with additional options. Just tap Copy Subject and simply paste it anywhere on another app. However, make sure that you are using a royalty-free image or providing the proper credits!