Home How To i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

iPhone users can remove the background from any image while using this simple and amazing iOS 16 trick. Here is how it works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 13:09 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iOS 16
View all Images
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Remove the background of a photo on an iPhone in simple steps. (Pexels)

Wondering how to remove background from photos without spending a long time on editing? In the past, this process was only achievable through the time-consuming and complex method of using a tool like Photoshop. No one can deny, it needs expertise to separate the subject from the background in a photo. However, thanks to the latest photo editing tools and apps, you can quickly remove the background from any photo. Whether you're aiming to enhance your product photos or seeking to create stunning header images for your next post on social media, eliminating the background can greatly enhance the overall appearance of the main subject.

If you are looking for the best software to edit the background from the image, then iPhone users need to look nowhere else, except their phone! The photo editing tool is hidden within your iPhone, courtesy iOS 16 update. This feature will result in a clear separation between the subject and the background. However, make sure that the subject and background don't look similar. The rest of the task will be done by your iPhone itself! If your iPhone is running on iOS 16, then you can do this in 5 simple steps. Just read on to know how to remove the background from a photo with this magical iOS 16 trick. In case you have not upgraded your iPhone to iOS 16, then do so now and check for the latest update available there.

iOS 16 tricks: How to remove the background from a photo

Step 1: First of all, tap on your Photos app.

Step 2: Then click and hold on to the photo from which you want to remove the background.

Step 3: Afterwards, tap on the “Remove background” option.

Step 4: You can click the Share button in the lower left corner to share on any app.

Step 5: If you scroll down, then you will find the option to save the image to Files. Choose the location to save the image and tap Save.

Do you know?

You can use the same feature with image searches in Safari! Just search for an image, tap and hold it, and you will get a pop-up menu with additional options. Just tap Copy Subject and simply paste it anywhere on another app. However, make sure that you are using a royalty-free image or providing the proper credits!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 13:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets