Jaane Jaan OTT release date revealed! Know when and where to watch the film online

Hindi mystery thriller Jaane Jaan: Based on the Japanese novel by Keigo Higashino, "The Devotion of Suspect X", the film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to debut soon. Know when, where, and how to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 17:14 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to star in a Hindi mystery thriller film, which is based on a famous Japanese novel by Keigo Higashino called "The Devotion of Suspect X". Recently a movie teaser was released on YouTube, which started with Kareena singing the iconic Jaane Jaan song. The teaser also featured Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. Now, the OTT release date of the film has finally been revealed.

So, if you want to watch Jaane Jaan from the comfort of your home, then continue reading to know when, and where you can watch it online.

Jaane Jaan details

As mentioned above, the film is a mystery thriller and is based on a famous Japanese novel by Keigo Higashino. The film is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh who directed movies like Kahaani and Badla. In the movie, Kareena is a single mother who is involved in a heinous murder. What follows next is a thrilling tale of the attempts to cover up this crime, which is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the film.

Alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaane Jaan also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see how the murder mystery unfolds. The film is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh who directed movies like Kahaani and Badla. The film was produced in collaboration with Balaji Motion Pictures, 12th Street Entertainment, and Kross Pictures.

Netflix shared a teaser of the film on YouTube on August 25, which has over 200000 views in just 7 days and has over 47000 likes and 364 comments.

When, and where to watch Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan: The thriller will premiere onNetflix starting on September 21. The show's announcement was first made by Netflix. The post said, “Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan's birthday too Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

On September 21, you can stream Jaane Jaan online on Netflix. However, you'll need a subscription to stream the film. Netflix offers four different types of subscription plans which are mobile-only plan, basic plan, standard plan, and premium plan. You can choose based on your budget and preferences.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 17:14 IST
