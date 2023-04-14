Home How To KKR vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Hyderabad IPL Match Online

KKR vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Hyderabad IPL Match Online

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match online.

KKR vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad both have had good starts to this year's IPL season. Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a thrilling win against Punjab Kings in their last game though they still languish at the 9th spot in the TATA IPL 2023 points table. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders also had a stunning win against Gujarat Titans, courtesy of a thrilling final over played by KKR's batter Rinku Singh.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Live: Time and Venue

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Live: Where to watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

KKR vs SRH: Squad Comparison

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets