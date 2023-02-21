    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Kranti OTT release: Check when, where to watch Darshan Thoogudeepa-starrer online

    Kranti OTT release: Check when, where to watch Darshan Thoogudeepa-starrer online

    Kranti OTT release: The Kannada-language action-drama film will soon get its digital debut. Know when and where to watch the Darshan Thoogudeepa starrer online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 13:14 IST
    Kranti
    Know all about the Kranti OTT release. (DBeatsMusicWorld)
    Kranti
    Know all about the Kranti OTT release. (DBeatsMusicWorld)

    If you have been craving a typical Indianized action drama, the kind of films which were headlined everywhere in the 90s, but do not have anything new to quench your thirst, then do not worry because Kranti will soon get its digital debut. Kannada-language movies specialize in producing films which are entertainers but with substance. And a Kannada action drama featuring Darshan Thoogudeepa is not something you should be missing out on. The film picks on some social issues but largely focuses on an anti-establishment action which will satiate your nostalgia. So, find out when and where to watch the Kranti OTT release online.

    Kranti OTT release: Details

    Kranti is a 2023 Kannada-language action drama film written and directed by V. Harikrishna and produced by B. Suresha with Shylaja Nag, under the banner of Media House Studio. A big anticipation around Kranti was because it marks the end of Darshan's two-year hiatus from films. The movie was released on January 26 and now, less than a month later, it is already being prepared for its online release.

    The film also stars Rachita Ram alongside Darshan in lead role. Apart from them, it also features Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, Ravi Shankar, Sampath Raj, Achyut Raj, Nimika Ratnakar, Sadhu Kokila, B Suresh among others.

    The official trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by DBeatsMusicWorld and it has received 17 million views, 472,000 likes and more than 54 thousand comments. The film received mixed reviews from critics but was largely liked by the audience.

    Kranti OTT release: When to watch

    The action-drama film will be streaming starting February 23. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Thursday onwards.

    Kranti OTT release: Where to watch

    Amazon Prime Videos tweeted yesterday, “revolution is here! #KrantiOnPrime, Feb 23”, announcing the film. You can watch the movie in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 13:13 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba