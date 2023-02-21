Kranti OTT release: Check when, where to watch Darshan Thoogudeepa-starrer online

If you have been craving a typical Indianized action drama, the kind of films which were headlined everywhere in the 90s, but do not have anything new to quench your thirst, then do not worry because Kranti will soon get its digital debut. Kannada-language movies specialize in producing films which are entertainers but with substance. And a Kannada action drama featuring Darshan Thoogudeepa is not something you should be missing out on. The film picks on some social issues but largely focuses on an anti-establishment action which will satiate your nostalgia. So, find out when and where to watch the Kranti OTT release online.

Kranti OTT release: Details

Kranti is a 2023 Kannada-language action drama film written and directed by V. Harikrishna and produced by B. Suresha with Shylaja Nag, under the banner of Media House Studio. A big anticipation around Kranti was because it marks the end of Darshan's two-year hiatus from films. The movie was released on January 26 and now, less than a month later, it is already being prepared for its online release.

The film also stars Rachita Ram alongside Darshan in lead role. Apart from them, it also features Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, Ravi Shankar, Sampath Raj, Achyut Raj, Nimika Ratnakar, Sadhu Kokila, B Suresh among others.

The official trailer of the movie was posted on YouTube by DBeatsMusicWorld and it has received 17 million views, 472,000 likes and more than 54 thousand comments. The film received mixed reviews from critics but was largely liked by the audience.

Kranti OTT release: When to watch

The action-drama film will be streaming starting February 23. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from Thursday onwards.

Kranti OTT release: Where to watch

Amazon Prime Videos tweeted yesterday, “revolution is here! #KrantiOnPrime, Feb 23”, announcing the film. You can watch the movie in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages as long as you have a subscription to the platform.