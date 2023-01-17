Last of Us OTT release: Know when, where to watch the video-game based series online

Last of Us OTT release: Based on the popular 2013 video game, the post-apocalyptic series is here. If you wish to watch it online, find out when and where to watch it.

The gamers must already know about the popular post-apocalyptic action-adventure video game Last of Us that came out in 2013. The game, known for its story and character driven approach, has received many accolades ever since it was released. But now, the same game has been turned into a TV series and people who aren't even familiar with the game can enjoy the hauntingly beautiful story. And the best part is that it is available to be watched online. So let us take a look on when and where to go for the Last of Us OTT release.

Last of Us OTT release: Details

The series is based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog and showcases the story of a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic United States. The world is filled with zombies and a small group of survivors are all that's left of humans. But why is this girl so important? You'll find the answers as you watch the show.

Last of Us is the first HBO series based on a video game, and is a joint production by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, the Mighty Mint, and Word Games. The show stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv and others.

The trailer of the show was posted to YouTube by HBO Max and it has received more than 17 million views, 312 thousand likes and over 22 thousand comments.

Last of Us OTT release: When to watch

The first episode of the show was aired on January 15 and it is available to watch online. It should be noted that it the show will be dropped to its streaming platform one episode a week and not the entire season at once. The ninth and the final episode of the season will be streaming online on March 12.

Last of Us OTT release: Where to watch

Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to announce that the show has began streaming with the message, “When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light. #TheLastOfUs is now streaming”. So, as long as you have a subscription to the platform, you can begin watching the first episode of the series.