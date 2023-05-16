LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to watch Lucknow vs Mumbai IPL Match Online

LSG vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have qualified for TATA IPL 2023 playoffs, officially becoming the first team this season to do so. This leaves 3 spots remaining for the rest of the 9 teams. Lucknow Super Giants are in the 4th place with 13 points from 12 matches. LSG face MI face today' IPL match. MI are also in a similar position with 14 points from 12 matches. Therefore, today's encounter between the teams could decide which team strengthens its position to qualify for the playoffs.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Time and Venue

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, commonly known as the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs MI Live: Where to watch

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

LSG vs MI: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.