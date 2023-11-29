Icon
Magic of personalisation: Here is how to create and customize profiles on Disney+ Hotstar

Discover a new level of streaming satisfaction with Disney+ Hotstar's profile customization feature. Learn step-by-step how to create unique profiles, set content preferences, and optimize your family's entertainment experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 23:04 IST
Disney+ Hotstar has introduced a user-friendly feature, allowing subscribers to create and manage profiles for a more personalized and organized streaming experience. This latest addition is designed to cater to the diverse preferences of individuals and families, enhancing the overall content discovery and viewing journey. For those embarking on their Disney+ Hotstar adventure, the primary profile, as well as a Kids Profile, is automatically generated during the sign-up process for new subscribers or upon the first-time log-in. However, for existing subscribers looking to tailor their streaming experience further, the platform provides a simple and intuitive process to add new profiles.

To initiate this customization, users need to follow a few straightforward steps:

1. Navigate to 'My Space':

This is the hub where subscribers can manage their account settings and preferences.

2. Select '(+) Add Profile':

Clicking on this option opens the door to a world of personalized content curation.

3. Choose a Character Avatar and Profile Name:

Make your profile uniquely yours by selecting from a range of character avatars and assigning a distinctive profile name.

4. Set Up Content Rating:

Tailor your content experience by configuring the content rating for the newly created profile. This ensures that the suggested content aligns with individual preferences.

5. Kids Profile Option:

For families, the platform offers a dedicated Kids Profile option. Toggle the setting to the right to ensure that the content is limited to that appropriate for children.

6. Optional Parental Lock:

For an additional layer of control, subscribers can set up a parental lock by creating a 4-digit PIN. This PIN acts as a gateway to access profiles with content ratings set at 20+.

7. Click on 'Create Your Profile':

Finalize the process by clicking on this button, bringing your personalized profile to life.

By implementing these profile customization features, Disney+ Hotstar not only aims to enhance the viewing experience for individuals but also caters to families with varied content preferences. The ability to create profiles not only ensures a more tailored content recommendation system but also empowers subscribers to manage and control their streaming environment effectively. In effect, what the Disney+ Hotstar personalisation feature does is to let you tailor our preferences for maximum fun and entertainment.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 23:04 IST
