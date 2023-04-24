Home How To Mankind Pharma IPO subscription opens tomorrow: Know GMP, date, how to apply online

Mankind Pharma IPO subscription opens tomorrow: Know GMP, date, how to apply online

Mankind Pharma IPO will open for subscription on April 25. Know how to apply, price band, GMP, and other details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 14:36 IST
Here is all you need to know about the Mankind Pharma IPO.
Here is all you need to know about the Mankind Pharma IPO. (Mankind Pharma website)

Mankind Pharma IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma Limited will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The public issue worth Rs. 4326.36 crore will remain open for bidding till April 27, 2023. The IPO is completely offer for sale and hence the company will not get any net proceeds from this issue. The price band of the Mankind Pharma IPO has been fixed at Rs. 1026 to Rs. 1080 per equity share.

Meanwhile, just a day before the opening of the issue for subscription, the shares of Mankind Pharma are available at a premium of Rs. 75 per equity share in the grey market. "According to market observers, Mankind Pharma shares are available at a premium of Rs. 75 per equity share in grey market today," according to a report by Live Mint. Here is all you need to know about the Mankind Pharma IPO including how to apply for the public issue.

1. Mankind Pharma IPO opening and closing date: The public issue will open for subscription on April 25 and will conclude on April 27, 2023.

2. Mankind Pharma IPO price: The price band of the issue has been fixed at Rs. 1026 to Rs. 1080 per equity share.

3. Mankind Pharma IPO lot size: A bidder or subscriber will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 13 company shares.

4. Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation of the public issue is May 3, 2023.

5. Mankind Pharma IPO listing: The IPO is expected to list on both BSE and NSE on May 8, 2023.

6. Mankind Pharma IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the issue.

7. Mankind Pharma IPO how to apply for the subscription: In order to apply for the IPO Online you can use Zerodha, Upstox, among others.

    Trending Gadgets

