    Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 1

    Black Panther Wakanda Forever can be watched online starting February 1, 2023. The film will be released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Check details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 16:33 IST
    Black Panther Wakanda Forever
    Know when and where to watch Black Panther Wakanda Forever online. (Disney+ Hotstar Twitter)
    Black Panther Wakanda Forever
    Know when and where to watch Black Panther Wakanda Forever online. (Disney+ Hotstar Twitter)

    Here is a big surprise for the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the sequel of the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther is all set for its OTT release. Yes, now people who missed watching the film in theaters, will be able to watch it online. The film will stream online on the OTT platform- Disney+ Hotstar on February 1. Also, the film can be watched in several languages- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

    Informing about the same, Disney+ Hotstar tweeted, "The biggest war, the time is now. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam." The movie explores the aftermath of Wakanda's loss of its beloved king T'Challa, a change introduced in the script following lead star Chadwick Boseman's sudden death from colon cancer in August 2020, as per a PTI report.

    Wakanda Forever was released in theatres in November 2022, is directed by filmmaker Ryan Coogler and starrs Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, among others.

    In order to watch the film online on Disney+ Hotstar, you will have to install the app on your smartphone. You can also use your smart TV to watch the film on the OTT platform. You also need to have a subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. The easiest and most cost-effective way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 499 per year plan of the Disney+ Hotstar.

    However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD quality. There is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. It will also remove ads.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 16:33 IST
