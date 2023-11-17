Icon
Master Google Photos: A concise guide to digital memory management

Struggling to find your photos? Know how Google Photos can help you organise and locate your precious memories!

By: HT TECH
Nov 17 2023, 18:38 IST
Google Photos
Know how to find and organise your cherished memories with Google Photos. (AFP)
Know how to find and organise your cherished memories with Google Photos. (AFP)

One of the biggest drivers of smartphone sales is their ability to take photographs. The most-used features is selfies and over and above that, smartphone photography per se has also become one of the most-desired hobbies of most users. Capturing countless memories has become a daily routine for many. That creates a problem of locating old photos. The challenge lies in efficiently navigating through the extensive photo archives on our devices. However, the solution is very much present at users' fingertips - Google Photos. This is a powerful tool designed to streamline the organisation, search, and rediscovery of your cherished moments.

Unlocking the potential of Google Photos can significantly enhance your ability to access and relive precious memories. Here's a concise guide to help you make the most of this robust photo management tool.

Effortless Photo Search

Google Photos simplifies the search process by automatically categorising your images based on date, location, and recognised objects or faces. To make your treasured moments easily accessible, follow these steps:

1. On your Android device, open the Google Photos app.

2. Sign in to your Google Account.

3. Tap the Search icon at the bottom of the screen.

Search by Text or Suggestions

Whether you're looking for photos of a specific event, person, or place, Google Photos has you covered. Utilise the search box to enter text, such as a location or a person's name, or explore predefined categories like People & Pets, Places, and Things.

Organise Faces and Pets

To streamline the search for photos featuring specific people or pets, Google Photos allows you to apply labels.

1. Open the Google Photos app on your Android device.

2. Tap Search at the bottom.

3. Select a face from the row displayed to view photos.

4. Tap "View all" for more faces.

5. Apply a label by tapping "Add a name" at the top of a face group.

6. Enter a name or nickname to easily search for photos in the future.

Customise Face Groups

Tailor your photo organisation further by customising Face Groups

1. Open the Google Photos app.

2. Sign in to your Google Account.

3. Tap your account profile photo or initials at the top right.

4. Navigate to Photos settings > Privacy.

5. Toggle Face Groups on or off based on your preference.

By mastering these Google Photos features, you can effortlessly navigate your extensive photo collection, ensuring that your cherished memories are just a few taps away.

First Published Date: 17 Nov, 18:37 IST
