MHT CET 2023: Top 3 prep apps that will look to guide you to B.E. and B.Tech success

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E. and B.Tech degrees. And here is how to apply online and top 3 preparatory apps to guide you. Candidates now have the opportunity to register until tomorrow, July 10 till PM. In addition, the deadline for document validation and online application confirmation for registration has been pushed back to July 11. Students can choose to have their documents verified either physically at the centre or online through an e-scrutiny centre. If you have not yet registered for the counselling cycles, you can do so at the MHT CET's official website, fe2023.mahacet.org.

Applications received and verified after July 10 will only be considered for non-CAP seats. This marks the second extension of the counselling registration deadline, with the latest extension ending on July 7.

For those who want to prepare thoroughly, here are 3 top apps for MHT CET B.E. and B.Tech prep:

1. Unacademy: Popular online platform with experienced teachers, comprehensive courses, practice tests, and mock exams.

2. Byju's: Interactive courses, diverse teaching methods, practice tests, mock exams, and a supportive student community.

3. Prepladder: Specifically designed for B.Tech exams, it offers video lectures, practice questions, test series, and performance analysis.

Stay updated on the official MHT CET website for any further updates and announcements regarding the counselling process.

Now that you know that, here is a step-by-step guide on how to register for MHT CET 2023 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET 2023, fe2023.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "MHT CET 2023 registration link" and click it.

Step 3: Register and complete the online MHT CET 2023 application form.

Step 4: Attach all the required documents as mentioned in the registration form.

Step 5: Once the form is filled out, proceed to pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Save a copy of the MHT CET 2023 registration form for future reference.

The application cost is ₹800 for general candidates, candidates residing outside Maharashtra, and children of Indian workers in Gulf countries. For candidates from Maharashtra belonging to reserved categories and applicants with disabilities, the fee is ₹600. Children of NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and Foreign Nationals need to pay a deposit of ₹5,000.

After the validation of documents, candidates will be able to select their preferred colleges and courses. Seat allocation will be based on the online choices filled out by the applicants. It is important for candidates to report to the allocated institutes within the specified time frame.