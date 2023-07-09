Home How To MHT CET 2023: Top 3 prep apps that will look to guide you to B.E. and B.Tech success

MHT CET 2023: Top 3 prep apps that will look to guide you to B.E. and B.Tech success

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E. and B.Tech degrees.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 17:48 IST
5 High Paying Tech Jobs in 2023 and apps to get help from
image caption
1/5 cybersecurity professionals :The demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to continue growing due to the increasing threats and data breaches. Cybersecurity analysts play a crucial role in this landscape by investigating security incidents, implementing security policies, monitoring systems for vulnerabilities, and addressing security concerns. Simplilearn app can be used to master Cybersecurity. (Pixabay)
Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful 
2/5 Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful  (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 DevOps engineers : They bridge the gap between software development and operations. Their focus is on improving team collaboration and streamlining software delivery processes. They automate tasks, manage infrastructure deployment, and maintain software development and deployment pipelines. Github app is helpful for DevOps engineers  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 AI ethics specialists : With the widespread integration of AI in various industries, the need for AI ethics specialists has emerged. These experts address ethical dilemmas, bias and privacy issues, and the social implications associated with AI systems. Coursera app has many courses for AI specialization.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Data privacy officers: They are essential in ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. They develop privacy policies, implement security measures, and manage data breach incidents as organizations increasingly prioritize data protection. To learn about data science, one can choose UpGrad app.  (Pexels)
MHT CET 2023 Counselling
View all Images
Last Chance: MHT CET 2023 Counselling registration extended. Also, take a look at some ppreparatory apps like Byju's, Unacademy, Prepladder and more. (Pixabay)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for MHT CET 2023 Counselling for B.E. and B.Tech degrees. And here is how to apply online and top 3 preparatory apps to guide you. Candidates now have the opportunity to register until tomorrow, July 10 till PM. In addition, the deadline for document validation and online application confirmation for registration has been pushed back to July 11. Students can choose to have their documents verified either physically at the centre or online through an e-scrutiny centre. If you have not yet registered for the counselling cycles, you can do so at the MHT CET's official website, fe2023.mahacet.org.

Applications received and verified after July 10 will only be considered for non-CAP seats. This marks the second extension of the counselling registration deadline, with the latest extension ending on July 7.

For those who want to prepare thoroughly, here are 3 top apps for MHT CET B.E. and B.Tech prep:

1. Unacademy: Popular online platform with experienced teachers, comprehensive courses, practice tests, and mock exams.

2. Byju's: Interactive courses, diverse teaching methods, practice tests, mock exams, and a supportive student community.

3. Prepladder: Specifically designed for B.Tech exams, it offers video lectures, practice questions, test series, and performance analysis.

Stay updated on the official MHT CET website for any further updates and announcements regarding the counselling process.

Now that you know that, here is a step-by-step guide on how to register for MHT CET 2023 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET 2023, fe2023.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "MHT CET 2023 registration link" and click it.

Step 3: Register and complete the online MHT CET 2023 application form.

Step 4: Attach all the required documents as mentioned in the registration form.

Step 5: Once the form is filled out, proceed to pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Save a copy of the MHT CET 2023 registration form for future reference.

The application cost is 800 for general candidates, candidates residing outside Maharashtra, and children of Indian workers in Gulf countries. For candidates from Maharashtra belonging to reserved categories and applicants with disabilities, the fee is 600. Children of NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and Foreign Nationals need to pay a deposit of 5,000.

After the validation of documents, candidates will be able to select their preferred colleges and courses. Seat allocation will be based on the online choices filled out by the applicants. It is important for candidates to report to the allocated institutes within the specified time frame.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 17:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets