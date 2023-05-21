MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to stream Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL match today

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: The weekend began with a thrilling match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. With a 77-run win, CSK also qualified for IPL 2023 playoff after Gujarat Titans (GT). While in the second half, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and became the third team to qualify for the IPL play-offs. Now, the weekend will be even more exciting with the Mumbai Indians (MI) battle against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today.

It will be crucial for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to win the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well as to improve their net run rate. On the other hand, Aiden Markram-led SRH is currently at the bottom of the points table. MI stands in 6th position ahead of this match with seven victories in 13 matches. It will be interesting to see how this match will unfold.

Excited about this thrilling weekend match between MI and SRH in the TATA IPL 2023? Know all details in advance from the schedule, viewing time, free online streaming options, and other relevant information.

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

The match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 69th IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then know you can catch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Aiden Markram (Captain), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.