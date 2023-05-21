Home How To MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to stream Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL match today

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to stream Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL match today

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: Know when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match today, May 21.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 21 2023, 12:45 IST
MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023
MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. (AFP)
MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023
MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match. (AFP)

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: The weekend began with a thrilling match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. With a 77-run win, CSK also qualified for IPL 2023 playoff after Gujarat Titans (GT). While in the second half, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and became the third team to qualify for the IPL play-offs. Now, the weekend will be even more exciting with the Mumbai Indians (MI) battle against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today.

It will be crucial for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to win the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well as to improve their net run rate. On the other hand, Aiden Markram-led SRH is currently at the bottom of the points table. MI stands in 6th position ahead of this match with seven victories in 13 matches. It will be interesting to see how this match will unfold.

Excited about this thrilling weekend match between MI and SRH in the TATA IPL 2023? Know all details in advance from the schedule, viewing time, free online streaming options, and other relevant information.

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

The match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV and online

You can watch the 69th IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

If you are looking for the online option, then know you can catch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

MI vs SRH TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Aiden Markram (Captain), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 12:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets