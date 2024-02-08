 Miro app: From team collaboration to visual whiteboards, know 5 ways how this productivity tool works | How-to
The Miro app is a highly recommended tool for team collaboration and effective project mapping. Know how this productivity tool works.

Feb 08 2024
Know all about the productivity tool, Miro. (Pexels)

In the workplace, it is difficult to bring all team members together to build and brainstorm ideas due to a lack of visionary tools and poor collaborative methods. While we are mostly reliant on creating presentations and documents to lay out the project plan and development, it does not give teams the required boost to work towards the same goals. Therefore, to help you solve this problem, we have found just the right tools for teams. Miro is a collaboration tool that enables teams to visualize their plan for the project and create an effective road map to achieve the desired goals. Know more about the Miro app here.

What is the Miro app?

Miro is an effective collaboration tool that enables teams to effortlessly brainstorm and collaborae with the help of its intuitive whiteboard. On the board, the team can develop an effective mind map or road to fulfil project requirements. It enables users to add content from text to images, create maps and diagrams, use visual templates and much more. This is the best tool to motivate users to create a plan for a project and collaborate to bring users' vision to reality. Check out how this productivity and collaboration tool works and benefits users.

How teams can collaborate with the Miro app

  • The Miro app enables users to visualize projects and eliminate project bottlenecks. Users can easily create and manage projects with the app with the help of Miro cards, Kanbans, and flowcharts.
  • It allows users to effectively create and manage workflows in healthy collaborative ways throughout the product development lifecycle. Most importantly it helps teams to create a vision, focus on what's important, develop with collaboration, and more.
  • With the Miro app, users can easily visualize data and gain project insight in one space. It allows teams to share live data, resources, surveys, and videos. Additionally, on the same board users can add sticky notes, comments, and use other interactive tools to gain a clearer picture.
  • The app is also integrated with an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Miro Assist which helps teams to automate mind mapping and diagramming. It can automatically generate presentations, action lists, images, mind maps, notes, and more.
  • For managing productivity and keeping your workspace in one place, it enables users to integrate more than 130 apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, Slack, Google Workspace, and more.

The Miro app is available for free usage with limited features. It also comes with a monthly subscription plan which starts from $8.

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 08:55 IST
