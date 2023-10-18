MP Police Constable Result 2023 is to be out online soon! Know how to check score

MP Police Constable Result 2023: For the post of the police constable, the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (ESB MP) had conducted the exam. For the 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 7090 constable vacancies in Madhya Pradesh were announced by ESB. The exams were conducted from August 12 to September 12, 2023, in two shifts, shift 1 was from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and shift two was from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam answer key was released on September 15. Now, the candidates are waiting for the MP Police Constable Result 2023 to be announced on their official website.

There has been no announcement of a date or time for when the MP Police Constable Result will be released online, but it is expected to take place soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website, which is esb.mp.gov.in, for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to login after some time to get your result.

How to check MP Police Constable Result 2023 online

1. Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) at esb.mp.gov.in

2. On the homepage, the “ "Result- Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023" link will be made available after the result is announced.

3. A new page will appear in front of the screen where you'll be provided with a PDF of the result.

4. Open the PDF to check your scores.

5. Download the result PDF for your reference and further process.

6. Make sure to save it in a secure location on your device.

If you are unable to find your name in the PDF list then press CTDL+F and type your name in the box.