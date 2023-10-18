Icon
Home How To MP Police Constable Result 2023 is to be out online soon! Know how to check score

MP Police Constable Result 2023 is to be out online soon! Know how to check score

The MP Employees Selection Board will be announcing the MP Police Constable Result 2023 online soon! Keep your eye on the official website of esb.mp.gov.in.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 12:00 IST
Icon
IBPS RRB
Know how to check the results of MP Police Constable Result 2023 online. (Pexels)
IBPS RRB
Know how to check the results of MP Police Constable Result 2023 online. (Pexels)

MP Police Constable Result 2023: For the post of the police constable, the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (ESB MP) had conducted the exam. For the 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 7090 constable vacancies in Madhya Pradesh were announced by ESB. The exams were conducted from August 12 to September 12, 2023, in two shifts, shift 1 was from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and shift two was from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam answer key was released on September 15. Now, the candidates are waiting for the MP Police Constable Result 2023 to be announced on their official website.

There has been no announcement of a date or time for when the MP Police Constable Result will be released online, but it is expected to take place soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website, which is esb.mp.gov.in, for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to login after some time to get your result.

How to check MP Police Constable Result 2023 online

1. Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB) at esb.mp.gov.in

2. On the homepage, the “ "Result- Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023" link will be made available after the result is announced.

3. A new page will appear in front of the screen where you'll be provided with a PDF of the result.

4. Open the PDF to check your scores.

5. Download the result PDF for your reference and further process.

6. Make sure to save it in a secure location on your device.

If you are unable to find your name in the PDF list then press CTDL+F and type your name in the box.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 12:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon