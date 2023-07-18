Home How To NATA 2023 Exam 3 results announced! Know how to check online

NATA 2023 Exam 3 results announced! Know how to check online

NATA 2023 Exam 3 results are out now on the official website nata.in. Here is all you need to know about how to download your score.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 22:18 IST
Know how to check NATA 2023 Exam 3 results online. (Pexels)
NATA result day is here! The third National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023 Exam 3) results have been announced today, on July 18. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results and download their scorecards. The official website at nata.in will provide an online platform where you can check the results.

The Council of Architecture conducted NATA 2023 Exam 3 on July 9, 2023. The answer key for the NATA 2023 Exam 3 2023 was already released on July 12, 2023. The test was held online as a Computer Based Test consisting of 125 objective-type questions carrying a maximum of 200 marks. Before this, the NATA 2023 Test 1 took place on April 21 and Test 2 Exams were conducted on May 28.

If you are looking for your NATA 2023 Exam 3 results, you can follow a quick step-by-step guide to check them online.

How to check NATA 2023 Exam 3 results online

  • First of all, go to the nata.in website.
  • On the home page, you will find the NATA exam 3 result link under the menu option. 
  • Tap on the link and provide the required information to login.
  • Now, submit it and the results will be displayed on your screen.
  • It is advisable to download the scorecard for future reference.

About NATA exam

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) serves as a gateway for admission to the first year of the five-year B.Arch degree course across the country at various higher education institutions nationwide, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and other GFTIs. The NATA test paper is specifically designed to evaluate candidates' abilities in diagrammatic, numerical, verbal, inductive, logical, abstract reasoning, and situational judgment.

NATA specified about the test that in case a candidate appears for 2 tests, only the best of 2 scores will be taken as a valid score, while in case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as a valid score.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 22:18 IST
