NEET SS 2023 registration to begin online today: Step-by-step guide and top 5 prep apps

NEET SS 2023 registration to begin today. Know how to apply online and explore the top 5 preparation apps for success.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 17:36 IST
NEET SS 2023
View all Images
NEET SS 2023. registration to begin shortly on the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. (Pixabay)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to begin the registration process online for NEET SS 2023 shortly on July 27, 2023. Candidates aspiring for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB Super Specialty Courses can apply through the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The registration process will remain open until August 16, 2023. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023, with the results set to be announced on September 30, 2023.

The question paper will consist of 150 questions that candidates must attempt within a duration of 2 ½ hours (150 minutes). The questions will cover the General/Basic component of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and all sub-specialty/systems/components of that primary feeder broad specialty subject. Candidates can apply for the examination by following the steps outlined below:

NEET SS 2023: How to register online:

1. Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the NEET SS 2023 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open, containing the application link. Click on the link to register.

4. Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Complete the payment of the application fees.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

What is NEET SS?

NEET-SS 2023 is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Super Specialty Courses for the academic session 2023-24. This includes all DM/MCh Courses in the country, including those in Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities, all DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions, and all DrNB Super-specialty Courses (except Direct 6 Years DrNB Courses). For more information, candidates can visit the official website of NBE.

Here are the top 5 apps that can be helpful in assisting with NEET SS 2023 preparation:

1. NEETPrep

NEETPrep offers free practice questions, online tests, and live doubt-clearing sessions. It also provides free in-depth video lectures covering 10 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus, along with over 480 hours of study material for medical aspirants.

2. SWAYAM

SWAYAM offers online courses through their website and mobile app. Users need to register to access the courses and can opt for proctored exams for a small fee.

3. Aakash App for JEE & NEET

This app provides coaching for IIT JEE & NEET and offers live online classes, as well as offline classroom options.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy is a highly popular app for NEET preparation. It offers live and recorded classes, free motivational and strategy videos, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions for subscribers.

5. Vedantu

Vedantu features live and recorded classes conducted by online tutors. It provides revision notes, previous year NEET question papers, chapter-wise and full syllabus tests, and doubt-solving sessions.

By utilising these apps, students can enhance their learning experience and improve their chances of success in the NEET entrance exam. Explore these preparation apps to excel in your career aspirations.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 17:36 IST
