New camera mode coming to WhatsApp! Now record videos hands free

The new WhatsApp camera mode has been released and users will now be able to record videos hands free.

Your smartphone comes with an inbuilt camera, however, there are several other apps that require access to your phone's camera to take photos. Some of these apps include WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Telegram, and more. These mobile applications also come with unique and interesting camera modes which can be used to click stunning pictures. As per the latest update, WhatsApp is releasing a new camera mode for all the Android users.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, "A new WhatsApp for Android release candidate is available for all users on the official WhatsApp website: the build number is 2.23.2.73. What's new in this update? WhatsApp is releasing a new camera mode for everyone!"

WABetaInfo had earlier informed about a new camera mode which was released to some beta testers. With the help of this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to use the camera with a new experience by recording videos hands-free."After installing the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.2.73 update (and the latest 2.23.1.76 version from the Google Play Store), we can finally use the new camera mode!," the report informed.

Sharing a screenshot, it further explained that the camera has been redesigned by bringing the ability to switch to video mode with just a tap so you do not need to tap and hold to record videos. "Thanks to this feature (that is also mentioned in the official changelog on the Google Play Store), WhatsApp is finally making it more convenient to capture videos. In addition, you can now switch from front to back camera or vice versa while recording," it added.

Despite being a release candidate, features are typically only rolled out to a select group of individuals but this is not the case: some beta testers were already able to use the new camera mode, and it is now available to everyone after installing this release candidate. In addition, this update includes all bug fixes and performance improvements from the previous 2.23.2 beta builds.