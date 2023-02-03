    Trending News

    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how

    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how

    Now you don't require an internet connection to read, respond and search your Gmail messages. Here is how to use Gmail offline.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 19:15 IST
    In Pics: Gmail users can send secret emails! Here's how
    Gmail
    1/7 Gmail users can send and open secret or confidential mails! Gmail provides a secret mode to its users to send and open email in order to help protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. You can send messages and attachments secretly via iPhone, Android, iPad or computer as well. You can use confidential mode to set an expiration date for messages or revoke access at any time too. Notably, recipients of the confidential message will have their options to forward, copy, print, and download disabled to ensure full secrecy is maintained. (HT_PRINT)
    Gmail
    2/7 It can be noted that although confidential mode helps prevent the recipients from accidentally sharing your email, it does not prevent recipients from taking screenshots or photos of your messages or attachments. Also, recipients who have malicious programs on their computer may still be able to copy or download your messages or attachments. (Unsplash)
    Gmail
    3/7 How to send, open secret email and attachments via computer: If you are using Gmail with a work or school account, you need to contact your admin to make sure you can use confidential mode. On your computer, go to Gmail and click on Compose. In the bottom right of the window, click Turn on confidential mode. (Pixabay)
    Gmail
    4/7 Set an expiration date and passcode. These settings impact both the message text and any attachments. If you choose "No SMS passcode," recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open it directly. Recipients who don't use Gmail will get emailed a passcode. (Bloomberg)
    Gmail
    5/7 If you choose "SMS passcode," recipients will get a passcode by text message. Make sure you enter the recipient's phone number, not your own. Then click Save. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/7 For sending or opening secret email on iPhone, Android phone, tablet, iPad, you need to open the Gmail app and tap Compose. Then in the top right, tap More and then Confidential mode. Turn on Confidential mode. (Pixabay)
    Gmail
    7/7 Set an expiration date, passcode and other controls. These settings impact both the message text and any attachments. If you choose "No SMS passcode," recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open it directly. Recipients who don't use Gmail will get emailed a passcode. If you choose "SMS passcode," recipients will get a passcode by text message. Make sure you enter the recipient's phone number, not your own. And tap Done. (Yogas Design/Unsplash)
    Gmail
    View all Images
    Use Gmail offline to send mails without internet connection. (Unsplash)

    There are several applications which run only when you have a good internet connection. Also, as people are still working from home, one of the most important requirements to get your work done is the internet. But, wait, what if we tell you that now, you can use Gmail to send email offline. You will be able to read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you are not connected to the internet by visiting mail.google.com.

    It can be noted that in order to make it easier to use Gmail to send email offline, it is recommended to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome. Also if you are using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings. Wondering what to do to get Gmail offline? Here are the steps you can follow:

    Gmail offline: Steps to turn it on

    1. On your computer, make sure you have downloaded Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode.

    2. Go to Gmail offline settings or click on the link- https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/offline.

    3. Check "Enable offline mail."

    4. Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync.

    5. Click Save changes.

    How to bookmark Gmail to use offline

    1. You can bookmark your inbox to make accessing your email offline easier.

    2. In Chrome, open your Gmail inbox.

    3. To the right of the address bar, click Star.

    Gmail offline: How to use

    To use Gmail when you are not connected to the internet, you will have to go to mail.google.com, or click the bookmark you created for Gmail offline in Chrome. It needs to be noted that when you send emails offline, your email goes into a new "Outbox" folder and gets sent as soon as you go back online. You can even uninstall Gmail offline. Check the step below:

    How to uninstall Gmail offline

    Step 1:

    Remove your offline data: On your computer, open Google Chrome. Then at the top right, click More and then Settings. At the bottom, click Advanced. Under "Privacy and security," click Content settings and then Cookies. Click See all cookies and site data and then Remove all.
    Step 2:

    Turn off Gmail offline: Go to Gmail offline settings. And then uncheck "Enable offline mail."

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 19:15 IST

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 19:15 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

