Now, avoid shopping disasters, get Apple Pay bank balance info instantly

The Christmas season is fast approaching and shopping will be on everyone's list. If you are an Apple Pay user, you will be glad to know that there is a new feature that will stop you from making silly mistakes like racking up huge bills or other shopping disasters. Notably, Apple has been introducing various new and advanced features to the iPhone with the iOS 17 update. Recently, Apple revealed that Apple Pay has a new feature that will enable users to see their bank account information to enable them to make informed purchase decisions. The bank account balance feature was rolled out with the iOS 17.1 update for Apple Pay users in the UK. Know what the feature is about and how users will be able to access their bank account balance details.

What is the Apple Pay bank account balance feature?

The new Apple Pay feature will enable users to get their bank account details such as card balance, payment history, deposits, and withdrawals in the Wallet of their eligible credit or debit cards. Apple says that the new feature will enable users to make informed purchases and it will boost their confidence while making any kind of payment. Additionally, it will help users to make informed financial decisions as well.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said. “By enabling users to conveniently access their most useful account information within Wallet and at the time of their purchase, they can make informed financial decisions and better understand and manage their spend.”

How to get started with the new Apple Pay feature

First, the user will have to update their iPhone with iOS 17.1 update to take advantage of the feature.

Then connect your bank account with an eligible debit or credit card.

Now you will be directed to the financial provider's app or website to authenticate your account.

You will be provided with steps to connect the account.

Now, users will be able to access their bank account details in their Apple wallet.

Note that the Apple Pay new feature is only available in the UK and the eligible banks are Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest, and Royal Bank of Scotland. It is reported that the feature will also be made available to US Apple Pay users as well.

