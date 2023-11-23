Icon
Home How To Now, avoid shopping disasters, get Apple Pay bank balance info instantly

Now, avoid shopping disasters, get Apple Pay bank balance info instantly

Apple Pay now enables users to find out their bank balance before making a transaction during holiday shopping. Know how the Apple Pay balance feature works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 10:11 IST
Icon
Apple Pay
Stay informed with this new Apple Pay bank balance feature. (REUTERS)
Apple Pay
Stay informed with this new Apple Pay bank balance feature. (REUTERS)

The Christmas season is fast approaching and shopping will be on everyone's list. If you are an Apple Pay user, you will be glad to know that there is a new feature that will stop you from making silly mistakes like racking up huge bills or other shopping disasters. Notably, Apple has been introducing various new and advanced features to the iPhone with the iOS 17 update. Recently, Apple revealed that Apple Pay has a new feature that will enable users to see their bank account information to enable them to make informed purchase decisions. The bank account balance feature was rolled out with the iOS 17.1 update for Apple Pay users in the UK. Know what the feature is about and how users will be able to access their bank account balance details.

What is the Apple Pay bank account balance feature?

The new Apple Pay feature will enable users to get their bank account details such as card balance, payment history, deposits, and withdrawals in the Wallet of their eligible credit or debit cards. Apple says that the new feature will enable users to make informed purchases and it will boost their confidence while making any kind of payment. Additionally, it will help users to make informed financial decisions as well.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet said. “By enabling users to conveniently access their most useful account information within Wallet and at the time of their purchase, they can make informed financial decisions and better understand and manage their spend.”

How to get started with the new Apple Pay feature

  • First, the user will have to update their iPhone with iOS 17.1 update to take advantage of the feature.
  • Then connect your bank account with an eligible debit or credit card.
  • Now you will be directed to the financial provider's app or website to authenticate your account.
  • You will be provided with steps to connect the account.
  • Now, users will be able to access their bank account details in their Apple wallet.

Note that the Apple Pay new feature is only available in the UK and the eligible banks are Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest, and Royal Bank of Scotland. It is reported that the feature will also be made available to US Apple Pay users as well.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 10:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon