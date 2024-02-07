 Obsidian app: Know how to use this writing and note-taking tool to improve productivity | How-to
Obsidian app: Know how to use this writing and note-taking tool to improve productivity

Know all about the Obsidian app which is an intuitive note-taking tool to simplify your writing and tasks.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 14:21 IST
Know how the Obsidian app works and benefits users. (unsplash)
Know how the Obsidian app works and benefits users. (unsplash)

In a fast-paced work environment, it is quite challenging to stay ahead of all the tasks and responsibilities in a cultured mind and workspace. To keep on track and manage productivity, one must focus on how they can stay organized to carry out their day-to-day tasks efficiently. However, it is easier said than done as organizing tasks takes a lot of time and effort. Therefore to help stay organized, we have the Obsidian app which is a writing and note-taking tool. This productivity tool will enable you to keep track of everything you do in a day. Know more about the Obsidian app here.

What is the Obsidian app?

Obsidian is a writing as well as a note-taking app which enables users to organize their cluttered minds and tasks. The app has various features creating notes easily and intuitively. Here users can write down their thoughts and brainstorm ideas. Additionally, users can also keep track of their tasks and track projects. The Obsidian app also helps users in writing and formatting text. Check out how the Obsidian app helps users to stay organized.

How to use the Obsidian app

  • The great advantage of the Obsidian app is that it enables users to take advantage of the app online and offline. It enables users to notes, attachments, and plugins. It is a versatile tool which can be used for notes, journaling, and project management.
  • This app enables users to add multiple links to the documents to collect references and ideas. It also provides layouts to brainstorm and write your notes for creating organized documents. The ideas can also be accessed through the Kanban board.
  • The article queue feature on the board enables users to keep track of their tasks. It makes sure that you do not forget anything which needs to be done on a specific day.
  • The Obsidian app provides various collaboration tools which enable users to share notes and documents with others. Additionally, it is also end-to-end encrypted.
  • With the Obsidian app, users can easily create their notes for the online wiki, knowledge base, documentation, or digital garden. It also provides editing tools to make changes to the notes to make them look more professional and intuitive.

These are some of the Obsidian app features which make it useful and keep the workspace organized, resulting in increased productivity. The Obsidian app is free for personal use, however, if it's for business use then it costs $50 per user on a yearly subscription basis.

