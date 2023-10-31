Icon
Home How To On iPhone 15, know how to view Live Activities in the Dynamic Island

On iPhone 15, know how to view Live Activities in the Dynamic Island

With iPhone 15 Live Activities feature, you can check the real-time activities going on in your different apps on your home screen, without opening those apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 23:55 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
Live Activities
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Live Activities
icon View all Images
If you haven’t used the Live Activities in Dynamic Island in your iPhone 15, try it now! (AFP)

Last year Apple introduced the revolutionary Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Apple has continued this feature with the iPhone 15 lineup. This amazing feature is a convenient way to view Live Activities in progress and receive alerts right on your home screen. You can see the Dynamic Island on the top of your screen when your iPhone. Check out how to use the Live Activities feature on iPhone 15.

How to use Live Activities in iPhone 15?

If you have recently bought an iPhone 15, you can try the following steps to use the Live Activities feature in Dynamic Island:

Expand Activity: To check your information on the screen in detail, just touch and hold the information on your screen. You can also swipe from the center of the Dynamic Island to the right or left side. This will help you get additional information related to the activity.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Collapse Activity: If you want to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island in order to free up your iPhone 15 screen space, just swipe from the right or left side of the Dynamic Island towards the center. This is really effective when you are busy doing other tasks.

Switch Between Activities: Swipe from one side to the other to easily switch between two different activities displayed on the Dynamic Island.

Live Activities on iPhone

Live Activities is an amazing feature that displays your app's most current data right on the Lock Screen and within the Dynamic Island at the top of the Home Screen or at the top of the active app. This means you can stay up to date with information from various apps without having to unlock your iPhone. Apart from this, you will be able to take quick actions related to the displayed information.

You can use the Live activities feature for various purposes. Some of them are given below:

Food delivery app notification: You can see the time left for the arrival of your order on your screen without going to the food app.

Sports app information: You can get live in-game information from a sports app.

Workout app data: You can check real-time fitness metrics with the Live activity feature. It also offers interactive controls to pause or cancel the workout.

With the Dynamic Island feature, your iPhone experience becomes more interactive and efficient. You can keep a close look at essential activities, receive important alerts, and take quick actions, all without the need to unlock your device.

B0CHX7V9V9-1

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 23:55 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon