On Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, THIS hidden tool will erase objects from photos
If you are a Samsung smartphone user, then this hidden photo-editing tool will erase unwanted objects from photos in just a few steps.
If you are using a Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, or some other Samsung smartphones, then know you have a hidden tool that can remove unwanted objects from photos. This need arises in certain situations. For example, there can be times when, after scouting the location and achieving the ideal lighting and the desired look, you capture what seems like the perfect photo, but your joy is short-lived as you notice a photobomber has sneaked into the background! Or, maybe an unwanted object is stealing the attention away from the main subject.
Thanks to the Object eraser tool, you can instantly remove objects or even people from your photos on your Galaxy smartphone. However, be sure to check if your device's software and related apps are updated to the latest version to use this feature. Also, you will need to activate it because the feature is disabled by default. To do so, click on the pencil-shaped Edit icon and tap the 'More' options icon at the top right. Here, choose Labs and tap the switch next to the Object eraser to activate it.
Once you have activated the Object eraser tool, it is ready to make the required changes to your photos. Know in detail how to erase unwanted objects from your photos:
Samsung Galaxy trick: How to remove unwanted objects from photos
Open an image and tap the Object eraser icon.
Now tap or draw around anything that you want to erase.
To erase a specific part of the photo, simply tap on that area, and the app will automatically create a border around it.
Next, click on the Erase button to remove the selected portion.
Finally, save your edits by clicking on the Save button.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71682742916389