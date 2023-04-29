Home How To On Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, THIS hidden tool will erase objects from photos

On Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, THIS hidden tool will erase objects from photos

If you are a Samsung smartphone user, then this hidden photo-editing tool will erase unwanted objects from photos in just a few steps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 10:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Know how to remove unwanted objects from photos on your Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22 phones. (Samsung)

If you are using a Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, or some other Samsung smartphones, then know you have a hidden tool that can remove unwanted objects from photos. This need arises in certain situations. For example, there can be times when, after scouting the location and achieving the ideal lighting and the desired look, you capture what seems like the perfect photo, but your joy is short-lived as you notice a photobomber has sneaked into the background! Or, maybe an unwanted object is stealing the attention away from the main subject.

Thanks to the Object eraser tool, you can instantly remove objects or even people from your photos on your Galaxy smartphone. However, be sure to check if your device's software and related apps are updated to the latest version to use this feature. Also, you will need to activate it because the feature is disabled by default. To do so, click on the pencil-shaped Edit icon and tap the 'More' options icon at the top right. Here, choose Labs and tap the switch next to the Object eraser to activate it.

Once you have activated the Object eraser tool, it is ready to make the required changes to your photos. Know in detail how to erase unwanted objects from your photos:

Samsung Galaxy trick: How to remove unwanted objects from photos

Step 1:

Open an image and tap the Object eraser icon.
Step 2:

Now tap or draw around anything that you want to erase. 
Step 3:

To erase a specific part of the photo, simply tap on that area, and the app will automatically create a border around it. 
Step 4:

Next, click on the Erase button to remove the selected portion. 
Step 5:

Finally, save your edits by clicking on the Save button.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 10:09 IST
