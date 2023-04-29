On Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, THIS hidden tool will erase objects from photos

If you are using a Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, or some other Samsung smartphones, then know you have a hidden tool that can remove unwanted objects from photos. This need arises in certain situations. For example, there can be times when, after scouting the location and achieving the ideal lighting and the desired look, you capture what seems like the perfect photo, but your joy is short-lived as you notice a photobomber has sneaked into the background! Or, maybe an unwanted object is stealing the attention away from the main subject.

Thanks to the Object eraser tool, you can instantly remove objects or even people from your photos on your Galaxy smartphone. However, be sure to check if your device's software and related apps are updated to the latest version to use this feature. Also, you will need to activate it because the feature is disabled by default. To do so, click on the pencil-shaped Edit icon and tap the 'More' options icon at the top right. Here, choose Labs and tap the switch next to the Object eraser to activate it.

Once you have activated the Object eraser tool, it is ready to make the required changes to your photos. Know in detail how to erase unwanted objects from your photos: