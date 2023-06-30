On World Social Media Day 2023, check out the top 5 tips to stay safe from scams

Social media has played a key role in making the world a smaller place. It is something that transcends geographical boundaries and bridges the gap between you and your loved ones, even if you are thousands of kilometers away. Not only can you text others free of cost, but you can also interact with them via video calls. You can also show off your trips, daily highlights, or your achievements to everyone you know. However, as social media platforms have evolved, so has cybercrime and you can easily fall prey to scams on these platforms. Cybercriminals take advantage of the deep-rooted trust that people place in online interactions by developing creative ways of defrauding people.

Satnam Narang, Senior Staff Research Engineer at cybersecurity company Tenable says, “Social media has emerged as the predominant gathering place for cybercrime in India, with an astounding 99% of reported incidents occurring on social media and other platforms. As India experiences a rapid surge in mobile phone usage and internet penetration, it becomes crucial for users to exercise caution and scepticism in their online activities, particularly to mitigate the escalating risk of financial fraud.”

On this World Social Media Day, know how you can stay safe from scams on social media.

1. Use 2FA authentication

Adding a double layer of security to your social media accounts is imperative. Most social media platforms offer additional security layer options like OTPs via emails and phone numbers, etc. You can never be too safe, so use two-factor authentication wherever you can.

2. Verify profiles before befriending anyone

Scammers usually create fake profiles to interact with people on social media platforms. Most of these profiles do not have an extensive history of posts or a lot of friends or followers. You should screen and examine each profile before actually befriending them.

3. Avoid unsolicited links

If someone sends you an unsolicited link on any social media platform that takes you to an external website, never click on such links. Scams can happen by just clicking on a link which can even empty your bank account in seconds. Therefore, you should try to stay away from links that redirect you to external websites.

4. Report any unusual activity

If you have noticed any unusual activity that hints at someone being a scammer, immediately report that profile to the social media platform. Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms have safeguards around illicit activities, allowing people to report them to the platform moderators.

5. Safeguard your privacy

Many social media platforms such as Instagram allow users to choose who can interact with their posts. Apart from giving them the option to delete comments, users can also turn them off entirely. You can also control who tags you in posts and you can even remove yourself from posts you've been tagged in. Lastly, block anyone who you don't feel comfortable sharing your posts with on social media platforms.