    Operate 2 WhatsApp accounts on single Android phone; know the secret here

    Two WhatsApp accounts can be used on a single Android smartphone. If you are a dual SIM user, here are the steps to follow to run two different WhatsApp accounts on one phone.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 18:28 IST
    You can use two WhatsApp accounts on a single Android smartphone. (Unsplash)

    Almost all the smartphones in today's era support dual SIM functionality. If you use two mobile numbers, there are chances that you will require to run two WhatsApp accounts. Most people having two WhatsApp accounts use it on different devices. But, do you know that you can operate or run two WhatsApp accounts on a single Android device? Yes, it is possible. However, the only condition is both the accounts should have been opened from two different mobile numbers.

    Notably, officially, one WhatsApp account can be opened only on one smartphone. "Your WhatsApp account can only be verified with one number on one phone. If you have a dual SIM phone, please note that you still must choose one number to verify with WhatsApp. There is no option to have a WhatsApp account with two phone numbers," the company said on its FAQ page.

    However, there is a trick using which Android users can run two different WhatsApp accounts on a single device. All they need to do is use the Dual App. You can install the app from Google Play Store. Here is how you can use the app to run two WhatsApp accounts on your device.

    How to use Dual Apps and run two WhatsApp accounts on a single device

    Step 1:

    Unlock your Android smartphone and go to Settings.
    Step 2:

    Scroll down and tap on Apps.
    Step 3:

    You will then have to select 'Dual Apps' and click on ‘Create’.
    Step 4:

    Then select WhatsApp.
    Step 5:

    Now, you can return to the app launcher and open WhatsApp using the Dual App icon. Simply set your WhatsApp account using another phone number and start using it.

    Meanwhile if you have a Samsung device, here is how you can run two WhatsApp accounts

    1. Go to settings.

    2. Click on Advanced Features and scroll down in search of Dual Messenger.

    3. From the options provided, click on WhatsApp.

    4. Now go to the App launcher and start setting up your second WhatsApp account.

    It needs to be noted that this option is offered in dual-SIM Android smartphones of Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Huawei, Samsung and Realme. Also, the steps can vary depending on respective brands and the feature has a different name for different makers. Like, in Oppo, it is called ‘App Clone', while in Samsung, its name is ‘Dual Messenger'.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 18:28 IST
